Everything I Saw at Rams 2025 Preseason Practice
The Los Angeles Rams picked up the pace on Tuesday with a physical practice where the team got after it in a variety of one on one matchups. Iron sharpening iron was the theme of the practice as Rams' assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant prepares to take the reins as acting head coach for the team's preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.
Pleasant spoke about the competition level of the Rams as the team prepares to make roster cuts
“In this league it’s tough because sometimes you have to say goodbye to very good players," stated Pleasant. "The cool thing about this entire defensive back room is they've done a really good job of embracing the talent and embracing the competition. In the NFL, the elephant in the room is the competition and that's okay. I think iron sharpens iron. I think competition brings the greatest of us all. When you can embrace that and enjoy being, I think you get the most out yourself and out of your teammates. That’s what you're seeing a lot in my room. I'm very proud that these young men who are going out there and exemplifying that. Not only with the way they speak, but the way they carry themselves on the field. They're enjoying competing with each other.”
Well the iron was sharp as was Jimmy Garoppolo. The veteran quarterback shook off a rough Monday outing to put together a solid performance. Garoppolo made several impressive throws, continually hitting Puka Nacua as Davante Adams had the day off with rest.
Nacua was fantastic, attacking all three levels of the defense through a combination of play calls. Nacua displayed the speed and ability as a runner, taking a short pass from Garoppolo to the house via some savvy blocking by the offensive line.
Quentin Lake put together another dominant performance, now with Nate Landman back in the rotation following his recovery from injury. Emmanuel Forbes also made his return, almost baiting an interception, failing to maintain his hold of the football as Tutu Atwell stepped in Forbes' path.
Davis Allen and Tyler Higbee continue to be reliable targets in his absence. Brennan Presley may be taking the last wide receiver slot from Mario Williams as the Rams continue to utilize his speed. Perhaps while Xavier Smith has impressed, the Rams see Presley as another fast weapon.
