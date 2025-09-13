COLUMN: What Rams Coordinators Are Auditioning For in Week 2
When the Los Angeles Rams take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, there's only one thing on everyone's mind within the Rams' organization and that's winning. However, there is an evident truth that must be discussed, and that truth is both Mike LaFleur and Chris Shula are auditioning for head coaching jobs with this game serving as a potential in-person audition for the Titans.
Here's the reality of the situation. The Titans are a dumpster fire right now with no direction or stability. Over the past two seasons, the Titans have backed certain figures in power struggles and then canned whoever won.
Mike Vrabel was visibly upset when general manager Jon Robinson traded A.J. Brown, and Robinson would pay for that decision with his job. Vrabel would have issues with ownership, and he would get canned, allowing new general manager and former Rams executive Ran Carthon to run the show. The Titans would give Carthon more responsibilities in 2024 to then fire him after the season.
That brings us to today and it's clear that the Titans are on the verge of yet another awful season with head coach Brian Callahan sitting on the hottest of hot seats with first-year general manager Mike Borgonzi not far behind.
If the Titans make a move, both LaFleur and Shula will be top candidates for them and here's why.
Mike LaFleur
After this season, the Titans will only have three more seasons plus a fifth-year option on Cam Ward's current rookie deal before Tennessee will have to pay him. They do not want to waste any more time and LaFleur checks three important boxes for them.
He's battle-tested, comes from a strong offensive tree, and has the connections to build a proper staff. Even better for LaFleur, his brother Matt was Titans' offensive coordinator in 2018, the same season the Titans hired Vrabel so there's yet another connection.
With LaFleur, he got the bad end of the stick in New York. The man knows what he's doing and would have the quarterback to get it done with Ward.
Chris Shula
As mentioned before, it's a given at this point that Shula is going to be a head coach next season, especially after what we saw in Tennessee. I don't think Shula wants the Titans job but they might be so desperate, they'll give him massive influence regarding roster decisions.
The Titans have several young pieces on defense, including T'Vondre Sweat and Kevin Winston Jr. They also run a base 3-4 defense.
