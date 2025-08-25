How Good Will Rams’ Nacua Be in 2025?
It's not an exaggeration to say that Puka Nacua is one of the brightest young stars in the NFL, with a ceiling on his career that's sky high. He had a historic rookie season and followed that up with a sophomore season that was marred by injuries, but that didn't stop him from having explosive games whenever he could.
He only played in 11 games and was just ten yards away from reaching 1,000 receiving yards. His third season with the Los Angeles Rams has a lot of expectations, as now he has running-mate Davante Adams to take some pressure off of him from opposing defenses.
Having Adams on the team will make things a whole lot easier for Nacua on the field, and if they both can remain healthy, Matthew Stafford is going to have one of his best statistical seasons, as this has been the best his wide receiver has looked since he led the Rams to a Super Bowl win.
How Good Is He?
FOX Sports released its top ten wide receivers in the NFL list before the regular season began, and it's no surprise that Nacua made the list. He's ranked seventh out of all wide receivers; he wasn't even on the list last offseason, and by next offseason that rank should be even higher.
"With Cooper Kupp moving on this offseason and joining the NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks, Nacua is expected to become L.A.’s unquestioned No. 1 option. Nacua was slowed by a knee injury suffered during training camp in his second season but still finished with 79 catches for 990 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games last year".
It was due to this knee injury that the Rams' offense started off slow last season, and it was a race to the finish line for the NFC West. They're hoping they can start off the season guns blazing, and their offense gets in a rhythm early, so it's less stressful on whether or not they'll win their division.
Steady Improvement
"According to Next Gen Stats, from his return in Week 8 to the end of the regular season, Nacua led wide receivers with a target rate of 39.8% (min. 150 routes). Nacua also reduced his drops from 13 his rookie season to just one in 2024".
It's clear that when Nacua is on the field, the Rams offense flows better, and he's one of Stafford's favorite targets. The inclusion of Adams isn't only beneficial for both of them due to how open they can get, but the hope is that with the ball spread around more on offense, the chances of injury to either of them are reduced.
"This season, Nacua said he’s placed an emphasis on creating more separation at the line of scrimmage and at the top of his routes and expects to benefit from the addition of Davante Adams in L.A.’s receiver room".
Nacua has improved steadily in his route-running skills and ability to haul in the ball, which is essential for him to continue being one of the top wide receivers in the NFL. The better he plays, the more opposing defenses will game plan for him, which in turn means he has to improve every year if he wants to stay ahead.
Outlook for 2025
The expectation is that Nacua will improve next season, but by how much? It's impossible to predict exact numbers due to the unpredictability of the NFL, but it is possible to make predictions based on his previous years and new additions to the team.
In his rookie season, he nearly had 1,500 yards but only three touchdowns. His stats also rely heavily on whether Stafford can remain healthy, as without him, the Rams' passing attack becomes significantly simpler, and its potential is deflated.
I think 1,200 yards is a reasonable expectation given that he isn't dealing with an injury before the season starts, and he'll have less pressure because defenses won't place all their attention on him. As well, double-digit touchdowns should be in reach for him as he doubled his touchdown numbers in his sophomore season despite playing significantly fewer games.
