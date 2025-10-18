One Smart Trade Could Solve Rams’ Positional Concerns
The Los Angeles Rams will have to be without their top playmaker, Puka Nacua, for the foreseeable future. A devastating blow to their offense, the Rams will have to find ways to create explosive plays for themselves without one of the most electric wide receivers in the sport.
The Rams have sufficient wide receiver depth with Davante Adams and Tutu Atwell being suitable options for Matthew Stafford to throw to, but it's still a scary situation regardless. Nacua's injury also opens up the floor for increased usage of their tight ends, but the Rams may want to hold off on using their tight ends more often if this hypothetical trade were to go through.
New Facet of Offense
Cody Benjamin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he published an article examining ten of the top NFL trades that need to happen before the trade deadline. For the Rams, Benjamin believes adding a tight end in the absence of Nacua will renew their passing attack, and he also believes Chig Okonkwo, tight end of the Tennessee Titans, will be the player who does that.
"Tyler Higbee just had a nice game for Los Angeles, but the former Super Bowl champion has been spotty this year after missing most of 2024 due to injury. Puka Nacua is also freshly banged up out wide, giving Sean McVay's all-star unit a new dose of durability concerns", said Benjamin.
In 2024, the Rams' start to their season was marred by injuries, which led to them losing games continuously and being out of the contender conversation. The Rams have avoided a lot of serious injuries up to this point, with Nacua's being the first of grave significance for the rest of the season.
Nacua's injury isn't season-ending, which is something the Rams have to be grateful for, but it will result in Nacua missing out on a chance to make history. Even with the Rams' receiving corps depth, a trade for an underrated tight end may be too enticing for the Rams to pass up.
"Enter Okonkwo, who's one of the Tennessee Titans' few legitimate trade chips thanks to a 71% catch rate for his career. At 26, he's got dual value: as an immediate depth piece to aid Matthew Stafford's passing attack, and as a potential long-term chess piece for McVay's offense".
Okonkwo has never had a season where he eclipses 600 receiving yards. Under Sean McVay, he has a chance to hit 1,000. Okonkwo's strength comes in his reliability, as well as the combination of his speed and size, making him an exceptional threat in the red zone. Okonkwo's trade value isn't ridiculously high either, and for a team like the Titans, any draft capital is appreciated.
Ensure you follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for all Rams content.
Please let us know your thoughts on this hypothetical trade when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.