Rams Release Week 4 Inactives List
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams released their inactive list before taking on the Indianapolis Colts in afternoon action on Sunday.
Inactive List
- QB Stetson Bennett
- TE Terrance Ferguson
- OL Beaux Limmer
- OL D.J Humphries
- DE Desjuan Johnson
No surprises here. This has been the standard inactive list now that Steve Avila is back in the lineup. Ferguson gets sent back to the inactive list for a second straight week as Colby Parkinson is good to go.
McVay on Injuries
Rams head coach Sean McVay provided a final injury update on Friday.
“As far as injuries are concerned for today, [Offensive Lineman] Rob Havenstein and [Wide Receiver] Davante Adams didn't participate yesterday. They'll be limited today. They'll be questionable. I feel good about them being able to go. These guys are veterans that have accumulated a lot of experience. I’m looking forward to them doing what we project and we feel good about being ready to roll on Sunday. "
"[Offensive Lineman] Steve [Avila] will be full. [Offensive Lineman] Justin Dedich will be full. [Tight End] Colby Parkinson will be limited, but he'll be in good shape. Guys that will have veteran rest days will be [Tight End Tyler] Higbee. [Wide Receiver] Puka [Nacua] has gotten a big workload so we'll rest him today but he'll be in good shape. [Offensive Lineman] Alaric [Jackson], the consistent thing that we've talked about. He's done an amazing job. Other than that, we should be good.”
Rams are a full go for Sunday.
McVay on Ferguson
I asked Sean McVay about Terrance Ferguson's development plan two weeks ago. This is what he had to say.
We'll see. I thought it was a hell of a play that he made on the blocked extra point to be able to go track that thing down. Like I mentioned to you guys postgame, he's done a really good job. I think it's a case-by-case thing. He ended up playing on third downs a lot of the time yesterday. The ball didn’t necessarily find him, but he did a good job."
"I think it'll only be an incremental build. I was really pleased with [Tight End] Tyler Higbee yesterday. [Tight End] Davis Allen just continues to find the end zone. Those guys did a nice job. With what Terence had, I think he's only going to be a guy that's going to continue to improve and we want to continue to find ways to get him involved. What does that look like? It’s hard for me to say until we really get a game plan together this week.”
Ferguson has yet to be active since this statement.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE