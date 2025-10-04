Rams HC Sean McVay Talks Terrance Ferguson’s Impact and Potential
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams were ecstatic when they drafted tight end Terrance Ferguson as he was supposed to be the next weapon to take the McVay offense to the next level. Fans got a glimpse of what is to come on Thursday night.
McVay on Ferguson
Ferguson caught his first catch of his career after spending the last two games inactive. It was a beautiful back shoulder catch where Ferguson used his athletic ability to corral the ball, despite a defender being close to him. Sean McVay spoke about him on Friday.
“He's a stud," stated McVay. "He went up over the top of somebody in a man coverage and made a great contested catch for 20 plus yards. We have to be able to figure out a way to be able to get him going. It was such a weird game. They possessed the ball 40 minutes. The plays were so limited early on and then you're kind of playing from behind, but [he] got in there in some of the third down known passing situations. He's going to be a really good player for us, I believe. I thought he did an excellent job with the opportunity that he had last night.”
McVay on Playing Time
Despite Ferguson's big-time catch and what appeared to be a matchup nightmare for the 49ers, Ferguson only played four total offensive snaps. McVay went into what his playing time might look like, remaining vague regarding numbers.
“Terrence is doing a good job. I think he certainly showed why he's capable. The one opportunity that he got, and he was separating on some other routes where he could have got the football and they ended up busting some coverages where he might have been the primary and we ended up finding Kyren into the flat for a couple plays that you saw last night that Terrence was also winning and separating. "
"He is doing a good job...I think Terrence is only going to continue to improve and get more opportunities as we go because he showed that he's got that capability that we loved so much coming out of Oregon the way that he was able to go up and make a big time play for us last night.”
