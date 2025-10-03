Sean McVay Talks Rams Performance Against 49ers
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams took on their arch rivals, the San Francisco 49ers in week five action from SoFi Stadium. In the battle for first place in the NFC West, the two sides, familiar with each other, reignited their feud after the Rams swept San Francisco last season.
Following the contest, Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford spoke to the media from the podium before the team opened up their locker room.
On Monday, McVay shared his thoughts on the 49ers before the contest.
Q: What are your first impressions of the 49ers and how they compare to last season?
“It'd be probably premature for me to get too much into the weeds," stated McVay. "Here's what I do know, anytime that you have a team led by [49ers Head Coach] Kyle [Shanahan], they're going to be tough on both sides of the line of scrimmage. [49ers Defensive Coordinator] Robert [Saleh] has a great influence and they look like they played really well defensively."
"They have found ways to win football games. I haven't had a chance to get into the Jacksonville game yet, but nobody has more respect for this group than I do. We know what a great challenge it's going to be, but that's what you love about this league is every single week there are great challenges. But this is the 49ers, the team that plays tough and physical on both sides of the line of scrimmage. They challenge you in a lot of ways schematically and then they have some really special players that elevate those around them. That's what I would imagine I am going to see on the tape as well.”
Q: What's the key to preparing for Thursday night games as a staff?
“I think you have to be decisive. You have to be able to make quick decisions, make sure you understand where you're at, what's the opponent doing, what are going to be the best ways to make sure that there's clarity for our players but getting their bodies turned over for Thursday."
"Then ultimately giving them a plan that that allows them to go have some things that we try to be able to give them advantages, but not overload them with information because everything is accelerated in a short week. Clarity, decisiveness, allowing guys to feel like they have that peace of mind and they're mentally and physically as fresh as they can possibly be. Those are some of the key things we try to focus on. You don't have time to overthink things so you have to make quick decisions.”
