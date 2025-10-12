Rams Release Week Six Inactives List Before Ravens Game
The Los Angeles Rams have released their week six inactives list before playing the Baltimore Ravens
Inactives List
- WR Tutu Atwell
- QB Stetson Bennett
- ILB Omar Speights
- OL Beaux Limmer
- OL Rob Havenstein
- TE Colby Parkinson
- DE Desjuan Johnson
Instant Analysis
While there aren't many surprises, Atwell is the biggest. Reports out of the Rams' facility were positive but it appears Atwell was unable to get to where he needed to be in order to play. Expect a heavy dose of Jordan Whittington while Xavier Smith and Konata Mumpfield have an oppertunity to establish a bigger role of themselves.
Terrance Ferguson should also see a bigger role as Tyler Higbee is coming back from injury.
McVay on Ferguson
Last week, Ferguson hauled in the first catch of his NFL career. Sean McVay spoke about it on Friday.
“Oh yeah," stated McVay. "I think you want to make sure that you're putting guys in positions to have successful outcomes. No question. I was talking to a lot of guys about this. This is a long season. Everything matters, but you want to continue to build guys up throughout. This will be a little blip in the radar when you look back on the totality of the season. How do we continue to maximize it? He's answered the bell with all the opportunities that he's had. I’ve been really pleased with him. If he continues on this trajectory, the answer is yes. You want to continue to get him more and more involved.”
McVay on McClendon Jr
With Rob Havenstein out, Warren McClendon Jr is expected to get his second straight start. McVay commented on his performance last week.
“I thought Warren was really good," stated McVay. "What I think is really cool is, you start talking about Rob, I think the first thing that you mention that you can't appreciate unless you're in the building every single day is what a great leader and what a great teammate he is in terms of putting his arm around guys and helping them continue to grow and develop. [Offensive Line Coach] Ryan Wendell, [Assistant Offensive Line Coach] Zak Kromer, [Consultant] Brian Allen and [Consultant Mike Munchak deserve a ton of credit. I think Warren has done a great job of really putting the work in. He's got a great mentor in Rob to be able to lean on and I was really proud of Warren."
"I wasn't surprised though because I thought last year when he had to come in and play a bunch of snaps, particularly at right tackle, he's played well. He's ascending into a good football player. He's earned the right to be confident because of the work that he's putting in. There'll always be some snaps that you want back, but I thought we put him in some stressful situations and I thought he handled it really well. I love his game day demeanor. He's nice and steady. I thought he played with toughness at the line of scrimmage and I thought he was pretty sturdy and stout in protection in some of the different communication. He's only going to get better the more he plays.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE