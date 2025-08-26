WATCH: Rams' Sean McVay Monday Press Conference
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams got back after it on Monday following the conclusion of the preseason. The Rams now look towards the future as in under two weeks, they will take on the Houston Texans in their season-opener from SoFi Stadium.
Watch Sean McVay Press Conference Below
Last week, the Rams made several comments regarding the health and return of quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Q: Do you hold your breath when Stafford gets pressured in practice?
“They have enough respect and awareness to not be idiots," stated McVay. "I think it's good for him to feel a rush though, where things collapse. I would say our guys have done a great job. [Defensive Line Coach/ Run Game Coordinator] Giff [Smith] and [Outside Linebackers Coach] Joe [Coniglio] and [Defensive Coordinator Chris] Shula have educated our defense. Our defensive guys do an excellent job toeing the line while also being smart and staying away from not only Matthew but [Quarterback] Jimmy [Garoppolo] and [Quarterback] Stetson [Bennett]. I've been really pleased with our ability to compete and toe the line if you will and so no, I don't live in my fears on that stuff.”
Q: How are you doing mentally?
“I'm in a good place," stated Stafford. "Mentally, the first day, I wasn’t expecting to do as much as I did and I felt pretty good, so I just kind of kept going. [Head] Coach [Sean McVay] was cool enough to let me push myself and he knows that I know myself and how I feel so he let me kind of go. It felt like I hadn't been out there in a while and [I felt] physically fine, but just seeing the defense operating and doing all of this stuff. This is my third day, call it in a row or third practice day, and definitely felt a whole lot more like myself out there today. I just want to continue to do everything I possibly can to be ready for the guys in the locker room. Every single day that we have an opportunity to go out there and get better, I’m going to do everything I can to be out there while still being smart and knowing we have something that deserves a little attention.”
