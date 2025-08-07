Five Observations From Rams First 2025 Depth Chart
The Los Angeles Rams released their first depth chart of the 2025 NFL season as there were some surprises. Here's five observations about where the roster stands.
1. Terrance Ferguson is the TE4
Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen, and Colby Parkinson were all ranked ahead of the Rams' first selection of the 2025 NFL Draft. This isn't surprising considering Allen and Parkinson had themselves an incredible camp with Allen making incredible catches while Parkinson was a force in open space.
Ferguson is also dealing with a slight injury issue that has sidelined him. Nothing concerning, but it plays into why he's the TE4.
2. Jordan Whittington is the kickoff returner
Whittington, a PFWA All-Rookie Team selection as a returner, is set to once again return kickoffs. The role fits his strengths of being elusive when given space to run, his physicality, and his vision as a ball carrier.
However, the Rams brought back Xavier Smith and brought in Britian Covey. Considering Whittington's presumed expanded role within the offense, it's interesting that he'll have such a physical responsibility on special teams.
3. Keir Thomas is making moves
Thomas is currently the second string EDGE player, being listed higher than Josaiah Stewart, the Rams third round pick.
This comes after Thomas finished a strong performance at training camp, something Sean McVay commented on.
“He’s done a really good job and it's not exclusive to the coverage," stated McVay. "That was a great play that he made. Keir's had a really good camp. I think [Outside Linebackers Coach] Joe [Coniglio] does such a great job with that whole outside linebacker room. I’ve been really pleased with all of them. They're all continuing to show improvement. Keir’s been a guy that's been with us for a long time. He’s getting better and better. He really makes his presence felt on some of the early downs, but that was awesome. What's really cool is you see how excited his teammates get for him when he makes plays like that. He's a Ram through and through. I really like what he's doing.”
4. Tutu Atwell remains the Rams WR3
Atwell has held off Jordan Whittington and Konata Mumpfield for the WR3 role and while the job remains open for now, if Atwell plays like how he did against Dallas on Tuesday during the regular season, watch out.
5. The CB2 Battle
For the CB2 role, the Rams listed the starter as Ahkello Witherspoon OR Cobie Durant. It will be a decision that will have an impact on the team, but considering Witherspoon is an older player, this seems more like the Rams saying both players will split snaps in rotation of each other instead of a full-out position battle.
