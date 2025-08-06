Rams Kyren Williams and Sean McVay Detail Close Bond
While it may be crazy to say, Sean McVay's offense is all based on the run. McVay, once considered the NFL's offensive wonderboy, created passing concepts that would isolate defenders, creating exploitable matchups and massive holes in coverage. Thus his career has always been assoicated with the pass.
However, the only way the pass works in his scheme is if the rushing attack is successful, relying upon his receivers to make blocks, thus disguising his intentions behind formations that work for the run and pass.
The way McVay's offense works is incredible, but it relies on several critical components and one of them is having trust in his running back to do the right thing at the right time. Whether as a receiver, blocker, or runner, McVay must trust his back to do his job or he's going to go to the air.
McVay put his trust in Williams to turn around a fledgling 2023 Rams team that was on the verge of securing McVay's second straight losing season and then Williams got injured. The Rams continued to lose, Williams worked hard to come back that season and ran the Rams to the playoffs, earning All-Pro honors while finishing as the third best running back in football.
Williams, one of the most humble players in the NFL, refused to hold out or hold-in, wanting to play for the Rams and now his deal is done, Williams spoke about what this journey has meant to him.
“It means everything," stated Williams. "For me, I'm all about commitment. I'm all about the loyalty. The people that pour into me, I'm going to pour into you. The Rams have done nothing but that since I've gotten here, since I arrived in 2022. Through all the difficulties that I've had in my journey of injuries and whatnot, they never really batted an eye. Coach McVay has always been there for me since day one. He's always instilled that confidence in me that I was going to continue to be the player that I hope to be. He's done that since I broke my foot. I remember him texting me in that hotel room, telling me that I'm going to be okay, and I'm going to be better. I just remember sitting in that bed again, I started crying because this means so much to me. For my coach to come out and text me when I was at my roughest times in my rookie year, it meant so much to me. Just knowing that the organization is with me is everything.”
McVay, who was in the room when Williams signed an extension, was a force behind the deal getting done. Williams shared what it was like to experience that moment with his head coach sitting a few feet away from him.
“It was everything, being able to have a coach like that. I've had high school coaches like that, but I haven't had a coach that is really connected to me on a real level. Coach McVay, he's more worried about me as a human being than I am a player. So being able to have him in those negotiations throughout the whole time showed me that my coach cares about me. My coach really wants to see the best for me and he knows and he thinks that I deserve the best. Being in that meeting room with him, being able to explain to him how I felt about where I was coming from and why I felt like I deserved the things that I worked for was everything. Just to be able to allow him to hear that and see the true emotion of what it meant.”
We asked McVay about what that moment meant for him and also what it means to have Williams speak about him in such a manner.
I don't want to misinterpret or speak for McVay, but from my perspective, it was one of those moments where McVay dropped the coaching mask, the professional shield, and spoke candidly without concern about Williams.
“That's everything. I really appreciate that because there have some been some different times where you maybe haven't been that when you want to be that," said McVay. "That's important and I love him. He’s been one of those guys. I've mentioned different players before that are secure enough in themselves to challenge you because they love you and care about you and he knows I feel the same. He's an easy guy to root for. I appreciate you telling me that. That sure means a lot to me.”
