Rams Reveal Inactives For 49ers Primetime Clash
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams released their inactives list before their Thursday Night contest against the 49ers.
Inactives List
- QB Stetson Bennett
- TE Tyler Higbee
- OL Rob Havenstein
- OL Beaux Limmer
- DE Desjuan Johnson
This means Terrance Ferguson is active for the first time since week two.
What we learned on Wednesday
TE Tyler Higbee and OL Rob Havenstein did not practice on Wednesday.
McVay on Ferguson
I asked Sean McVay what Ferguson's development plan looked like after the Rams' week two win over the Tennessee Titans.
“We'll see," stated McVay. "I thought it was a hell of a play that he made on the blocked extra point to be able to go track that thing down. Like I mentioned to you guys postgame, he's done a really good job. I think it's a case-by-case thing. He ended up playing on third downs a lot of the time yesterday. The ball didn’t necessarily find him, but he did a good job."
"I think it'll only be an incremental build. I was really pleased with [Tight End] Tyler Higbee yesterday. [Tight End] Davis Allen just continues to find the end zone. Those guys did a nice job. With what Terence had, I think he's only going to be a guy that's going to continue to improve and we want to continue to find ways to get him involved. What does that look like? It’s hard for me to say until we really get a game plan together this week.”
LaFleur on McClendon
With Havenstein out, it's likely Warren McClendon will get his first start of the season. D.J. Humphries and David Quesenberry are also eligible for the start.
During the preseason, I asked Rams OC Mike LaFleur on his thoughts regarding McClendon's development.
I'm really pleased with where he is at going into his third year," stated LaFleur. "That first year was kind of N/A because he was dealing with the lower body injury and stuff like that. He didn't get the amount of work that he would want to go put his best foot forward. I thought he improved going into year two and I've loved what I've seen so far."
"He's another guy that just his growth, his intentionality to working on his craft and getting better. He's really enjoying it out there. You can see it in his face that he knows he belongs. He knows he can play good football if given the opportunity.”
