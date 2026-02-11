How Rob Havenstein Exemplified What the Rams Are All About

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams said goodbye to Rob Havenstein on Tuesday and it can not be put into words how important of a figure he was around the facility.

2025 marks a significant milestone for both Havenstein and myself. My first year on the beat was Havenstein's last. Having had the privilege of covering him during this past year, here's everything I learned about the Rams legend.

Why Havenstein Was Beloved

Football is often a metaphor for life but it's origins comes from simulated warfare and if there was any man for whom a soldier would want in the foxhole with them, it's Rob Havenstein . Perhaps no moment exemplified his character more than when he expressed disappointment at not being able to play due to the fact he wouldn't be sore with his teammates the following day when they came in for treatment.

Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) celebrates his touchdown catch with tight end Colby Parkinson (84) and offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (79) during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Perhaps appropriate that his fame came from his work in the trenches because for one of the most selfless players within the organization, he's one of the most beloved due to his ability to be the glue of the roster.

When Sean McVay first came to the Rams, the idea was to move him to guard. That ended up not happening and Havenstein would remain at right tackle. From then on, he would be the thread that connects the Rams from their St. Louis era through their advanced rebuild into championship success and ended it by pioneering their next success.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales meet after the game in the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Havenstein was the standard for which people followed. He was the guide that helped the Rams cut upfield in Super Bowl LVI, and he was the force behind the scenes that kept the production of offensive line intact despite losses like Andrew Whitworth, Rodger Saffold, John Sullivan, and more throughout the years.

And now he has set up the position for the next seven to ten years. When the Rams lost Whitworth, Joe Noteboom was slated to fill in. That didn't work out and when the Rams needed to find an answer at tackle, an undrafted free agent named Alaric Jackson found his feet because guys like Havenstein were in the position group room and now, the Rams have a premier talent at the position.

Sep 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (79) in the second half against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In his final year, Havenstein worked hard to come back from injury. Despite his efforts, Warren McClendon would have to fill in and McClendon performed at the top of his abilities. The reason is due to Havenstein. Havenstein, despite having his own issues that he was working through, made sure McClendon was ready to go week in and week out.

That's why he's a legend. As Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp did before him, Havenstein became a champion and a pillar for the franchise, leaving his legacy, and the position he occupied better than how he found it.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.