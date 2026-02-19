Ex-Rams Cooper Kupp Pens Emotional Tribute After Robert Woods' Retirement

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams said goodbye to one of the pillars associated with their rebirth in Southern California in Robert Woods. Woods, who signed a one-day deal to retire with the Rams, has been feeling the love from teammates with Cooper Kupp praising his work with the franchise.

Kupp's Heartfelt Message

For five seasons, from 2017-2021, Woods and Kupp redefined offensive football and wide receiver play in the NFL, putting an emphasis on run blocking, especially against linebackers and defensive linemen, giving the Rams the edge in the rushing game to pop Todd Gurley and others, while mirroring the run and the pass to create advantages in the passing attack.

Kupp posted a tribute to Woods, the original leader of the Rams' wide receiver room under Sean McVay and one of the key pieces to the Rams' success upon their return to Los Angeles.

"Incredible career," stated Kupp on Twitter. "Worth its weight in just sheer productivity, but holds its greatest value in the people that have benefited from being your teammate and learning the game from you."

Nov 7, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (2) and wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) during the game against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium. The Titans defeated the Rams 28-16. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Played the game the right way, whatever that means, but it means something to me because I just tried to do exactly what you do."

"Always will appreciate you Bobby Trees!"

Woods Set The Standards

As mentioned, Woods was a pivotal part of the development of the McVay receiver corps. Even now, almost five years since his departure from the Rams and nine years since he first joined, Woods' impact is still as prevalent as ever.

In an exclusive interview from earlier this year, Rams wide receivers coach Eric Yarber went on record, discussing the necessity of being a receiver who can run block and how Cooper Kupp had to learn that lesson.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates with former running back Shaun Alexander after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"One time where, I think it was the Minnesota Vikings we were playing, and Cooper went in to block the safety, and he hesitated and the safety knocked him back, and I put the laser on Cooper, I said, 'Cooper, don't put this on film.' I said, 'go in there and get your nose bloody, all right, because if you put this on film, it's going to get it every week.' So the following week had the same opportunity. He goes in there, bam, and hits the safety and then next time he went to hit the safety flinched," stated Yarber. "Didn't go as hard."

Kupp would take the lessons Woods helped instill in the room, used it to become a franchise legend and Super Bowl MVP, before passing it on to Puka Nacua, who has earned two All-Pro selections in three years as a professional.

