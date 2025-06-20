Did Rams' Hated Rival Find the Next Russell Wilson?
From 2012-2021, Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks used to terrorize defenses for years, especially the Rams as the two organizations would often get together for hard hitting battles.
Once Wilson moved on, the Rams were granted a bit of a reprieve and have been fairly successful during the Geno Smith era. Now, it may be Sam Darnold's show in Seattle, but Jalen Milroe remains on the bench, waiting for his opportunity, as Fox Sports' Rob Rang compared Milroe to Wilson in a recent exercise where he links rookies to franchise legends, stating Milroe could have the same impact Wilson had during his time with the Seahawks/
"No one is suggesting that Milroe outduels Sam Darnold for the starting role as a rookie the way that a precocious Wilson beat out Matt Flynn," wrote Rang. "But the point of this article is to highlight the rookie for each team offering the highest upside, and given the rocket arm and legs that I felt warranted a comparison to former No. 1 overall selection Michael Vick, Milroe’s ceiling is as high as any player from this class, regardless of position. Milroe has, in fact, turned heads during the offseason with his dedication and improved accuracy, but the Seahawks recognize that he’s a developmental prospect … for now."
The Flynn, Darnold comparison is a nice touch to bridge old to new but as Rang mentioned, just like how Darnold's situation is nothing like Flynn's, Milroe is nothing like Wilson.
Wilson is a true pocket passer that had mobility. Milroe relies on his mobility to be an effective quarterback. That calls for two different offensive systems, systems that produce varying results.
While Milroe could potentially have the type of success Wilson had, there are three key things to remember: Wilson had Marshawn Lynch, receivers that fit his playstyle, and the Legion of Boom.
Does Milroe have what it takes to deliver accurate passes to Jaxon Smith-Njigba or Cooper Kupp? Can he play under pressure? Will he use his feet to extend plays or simply look to take off?
Wilson could do those things, and the fact that Milroe has yet to prove he can remains a troubling concern, casting doubt that he'll have the same effect as Wilson.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story on the Rams' rivals.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE