WATCH: Rams Chris Shula's 2025 Preseason Week Three Presser
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams participated in a light practice on Wednesday as they make final preparations for their preseason finale in Cleveland.
After practice, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula took time to speak to reporters.
Watch Chris Shula's Press Conference
On Tuesday, Rams head coach Sean McVay provided updates to his roster.
Q: Does Matthew Stafford looks completely like himself or is he still working through injury?
“Yeah, he looks good. He looks good to me," stated McVay. "I think like anything else, you can't simulate the speed at which this game is played and the way that we try to practice while still protecting each other. I think being able to see, get your eyes in the right place and understand that. I think he'd probably be able to tell you what I felt was a guy that was more comfortable today. I think he trusted the fact that he felt good yesterday and it allowed him to be able to take a step in the right direction. But I'll be consistent with you guys. I was really pleased and happy that he was able to take part in these last two days, but I think the smart thing is to take it a day at a time. The reality is we're trying to get our hands on this and get him to feel as good as possible. Backs can be a volatile thing. This is definitely positive progress, but what I think you want to be able to do is say, ‘Hopefully after a few minutes settle down, am I'm still feeling good? Do I wake up tomorrow still feeling good?’ Those are the steps that I think are the appropriate measures to be able to take, but it certainly is trending in a positive direction for us.”
Q: Have you decided if Alaric Jackson will play week one?
“We have a good idea but again, I want to take it a day at a time with him and Matthew. These are situations that I know are probably frustrating for you guys. We're hopeful but again, it could be any sort of setback. There's no reason to think that. This is a situation that I haven't navigated before, but he's doing great. He's handled it like a stud like I mentioned yesterday. I think his focus and concentration is being ready to go for week one and that would be a great situation for us if that's the case.”
