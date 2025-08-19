Rams Encouraged to Make Puzzling Move
Even if Matthew Stafford participated in practice, the fact is that he hasn't been available so far in the preseason. That's a major concern for a team whose Super Bowl hopes depend on whether Stafford is healthy or not.
They have Jimmy Garoppolo as their backup quarterback, who's one of the best backups in the NFL and has had a year of experience of being in the Sean McVay system. They also have Stetson Bennett, who's been a star for them so far in the preseason and has shown that he's ready to compete for that backup job.
However, what if the Rams weren't satisfied with who they have on their roster? What if they wanted a player who was younger and had shown glimpses of stardom? What if the Rams were to trade for a rising rookie as the successor for when Stafford can no longer play?
That's the question that Priyanshu Choudhary poses in one of his latest articles on Pro Football Sports Network. The article goes over the top five trade destinations for Shedeur Sanders, and the Rams are listed as one of the teams that should be interested.
Perfect Timing
"At least for the time being, Sanders would be the clear-cut backup in Los Angeles. However, Matthew Stafford is approaching 40, and retirement has come up a few times now at the end of the season for the veteran quarterback", said Choudhary.
While I do think that Sanders has been impressive so far in the preseason, calling him the clear-cut backup is a bit bold. He isn't even having a better preseason than Bennett, and McVay would be much more comfortable rolling out Garoppolo as their starter if something were to happen to Stafford.
"With a ton of wear and tear on his body, including a back injury that has slowed down the lead-up to the 2025 season, Stafford could be on his last legs in the league. In that scenario, Sanders could have the perfect opportunity to learn behind him on the sidelines".
Trading for Sanders means that Bennett would become expendable, given Sanders' youth, despite both having similar NFL experience. Sanders would learn a lot from Stafford, and this makes this hypothetical trade that much more interesting.
While I don't think the Rams would pull this trade off, Sanders would absolutely shine under the bright lights in Los Angeles. He's shown accuracy and toughness so far in the preseason, two qualities that is a must to succeed in McVay's offensive schemes.
