Should the Rams Trade For Cincinnati Bengals' Shemar Stewart?
Here's the situation happening in Cincinnati regarding first-round pick Shemar Stewart and the Bengals.
According to CBS Sports' John Breech, this is not a matter of money but instead about new language in his contract that would allow the Bengals to void Stewart's guarantee under certain situations.
"Both sides know that Stewart would be signing a four-year, $18.94 million rookie contract that's fully guaranteed," wrote Breech. "The 17th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft was complaining because the Bengals threw a curveball in their contract negotiations with him by adding new language to his deal that the Bengals didn't use with their past two first-round picks. The team essentially wants to add a default clause, according to former NFL team executive Andrew Brandt."
"This would allow the Bengals to void future guarantees if he were to get into trouble (this could be a suspension for on-field conduct, off-field conduct, an arrest or anything else the Bengals can think of). Normally, a first-round pick gets a fully guaranteed four-year contract, but this would give the Bengals some wiggle room to potentially get out of that if he were to get into trouble at any point during his four-year deal."
The Bengals can trade Stewart as an unsigned draft pick before the cutoff, which takes place 30 days before the start of the regular season. That would be the first week of August.
So that's the gateway to the question: should the Rams make a move for Stewart? Let's make the argument for yes.
Stewart is extremely cheap on the cap, the language he's fighting against is smart and for a Bengals team known for not paying players, Stewart is entitled to every protection possible, and most importantly, the 49ers wouldn't grab him.
Many say Stewart needs to develop. Well, who better to develop behind than Jared Verse and Byron Young. It would also allow Chris Shula to develop creative pass-rushing packages.
The argument against is that the Bengals may want a first-round pick in return, Stewart would have limited playing time with the Rams, it may make Young feel like the Rams are trying to replace him before the final year of his deal, and it would be yet another financial hurdle to acquire Jalen Ramsey.
My take: Wait two weeks. If he's available, offer a fourth. If the Bengals counter, walk away.
