Former Rams Assistant Zac Taylor Still Dealing With Bengals Drama
Super Bowl LVI. SoFi Stadiums. Mentor Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams versus apprentice Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals. Both armed with their All-American quarterbacks, playmaking wide receivers, and ferocious defensive lines.
While the Rams came out victorious, it seemed both coaches and franchises were headed to an extended period of success. Fast forward to 2025 and while McVay and the Rams are flying, Taylor's Bengals have hit a roadblock that could lead to his departure after the season.
To Taylor's credit, this isn't all his fault, but he does bear some blame. The Bengals' offense first strategy in roster building has ruined the team over the past two seasons and while they still have Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins, defensive standouts Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart are set to be in street clothes come week one as the Bengals have yet to reward either man with their deserved money.
In a report by ESPN's Ben Baby, the franchise is no where close to a resolution with either defensive lineman.
Hendrickson has been disrespected by the Bengals in terms of contract talks despite outproducing his current deal while remaining in his prime.
"The NFL's sack leader in 2024 has not participated in any voluntary workouts this offseason as he looks to get a new contract," wrote Baby. "Last season, Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks, was named to The Associated Press All-Pro team and reached the Pro Bowl for the fourth straight season."
"If no deal occurs, I've spoken to several people who believe Hendrickson very well might follow through on his promise to miss games or even the season. "He's extremely dug in," a source said to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
On top of that, Stewart has been a no-show for rookie mini-camp and OTAs. The first round pick has yet to sign with the team with his step-father Moe Marquez citing legitimate reasons.
"The verbiage in the contract isn't the same as past draft picks who were drafted lower than him," Moe Marquez said on the 4th & Forever show.
"So that is what's holding us back. This is not a this is not a now money thing like this is not this is not a now money thing. And when I say now money thing, I mean, this is not, ‘hey, we're disagreeing over funds that is going to come in today or tomorrow.’ These are things that we're disagreeing on that can affect him later on down the road. And I think a lot of people miss out on that because of that. You know, hey, if I sign this deal, I get this right now. Right. But this is a longevity game. He's a human being. There is a life after football and down the road, sometimes a lot more important than what's right in front of your face."
"We don't want any more than anybody else has gotten. We want the same," Marquez said. "We want the exact same that great player Amarius Mims got. We want to say we want the exact same that every Bengal first round pick has gotten. And for some reason, they want to choose to change verbiage up this year. And we don't think that it's the right precedent to set this year because he was a higher pick than the years past. So if you want to set a precedent, let's get on the field. Right. Let's keep the verbiage the same this year. Let's get on the field. You obviously drafted him because it's a necessity or he can play a part in helping you guys get to where we all want to be, right? Which is a Super Bowl. And then when you get the 32nd pick next year, let's then set the precedent ... It's not fair at the end of the day.”
At this point, considering the Bengals may not have either player on a defense filled with failed draft picks, Taylor may be on his way out. An unfortunate situation for the former Rams assistant.
