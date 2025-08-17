Stetson Bennett Pulls Off Unbelievable Comeback For the Rams
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams took on the Los Angeles Chargers in preseason play. Here's what I saw from the press box.
The First Half
The Chargers kicked things off with their starting offense. After a missed throw by Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, he would hit Ladd McConkey down the middle for a massive gain. Then, Herbert looked for Quentin Johnston on the deep ball. A.J. Green defended it perfectly but with the ball deflected into the air, Johnston received a massive legal hit that would require medical attention. Johnston would exit the game on the cart.
The Chargers would make their way downfield before Desjuan Johnson corralled Herbert as Brennan Jackson finished off the sack. Herbert then went after Green again with Green coming up big against KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the end zone. An Omarion Hampton run led to a Chargers field goal as the defense held up in the red zone against the Chargers' starters.
For a second consecutive week, Jarquez Hunter began the game on the kickoff return team.
The Rams were flawless on their first offensive drive. A solid mix of the run and pass saw Stetson Bennett go 4/4, with two completions by Xavier Smith while both Smith and Blake Corum punished the Chargers on the ground.
Bennett would hit Konata Mumpfield for the first touchdown of the game which is Mumpfield's first touchdown of his NFL career.
Both sides would create stops as the Rams led after the first quarter, 7-3. The Chargers mounted a drive that took them all the way to the red zone. However, two pre-snap penalties and another sack by Brennan Jackson forced another Charger field goal.
Bennett continued to dot up the Chargers, hitting Mumpfield, Smith, and Drake Stoops to quickly advance the ball into Chargers territory. Hunter then evaded a tackle, maintained his balance, and changed direction to put the Rams into the red zone. However, the Chargers defense tightened up and on 4th and goal from the three yard line, Bennett didn't have many options, forcing a ball to Mumpfield that went incomplete.
Things changed for the Chargers once they put Trey Lance into the game at quarterback with his mobility causing immediate problems. Then a ridiculous catch by Lambert-Smith put the Chargers on the Rams' eight yard line. However, they would be pushed back five yards via another pre-snap penalty.
Lance would go after Lambert-Smith again but Cam Lampkin forced the incompletion in the end zone. Lance threaded the needle, finding Oronde Gadsden in the end zone but a massive hit by Tanner Ingle dislodged the football as the Chargers would have to settle for their third field goal.
Rams entered halftime trailing 9-7. Three red zone appearances. Three forced field goals by the Rams' defense.
The Second Half
The Rams started the half with the ball and both Mario Williams and Brennan Presley immediately jumped at their opportunities, as they advanced downfield. Presley made an unreal catch as Bennett threw a pass destined to be intercepted by RJ Mickens but somehown Presley was able to reach back and snatch the ball away from him.
The Rams would turn to the run and an inability to get good push from the line of scrimmage, plus a false start from KT Leveston forced a field goal. While the Rams retook the lead, Lance continued to give the defense problems.
Using his feet to find yards, Lance turned to the air, with Tre Harris making a wild catch downfield to place the Chargers at the one. Raheim "Rocket" Sanders punched in the touchdown to go up 15-10. The Chargers went back to Harris on the two point conversion but Charles Woods did enough to prevent a completion.
The Rams said enough and it was Presley and Williams again who struck at the heart of the defense. Presley busted the defense off play action to flip the field and on the following play, Bennett threw a 38 yard dot to Williams for the score. The Rams got lucky as the clock was winding down on the final play to end the third quarter. However, the play clock was one second faster than the game clock, forcing the Rams to snap the ball.
Acting head coach Aubrey Pleasant then made an odd decision, taking the extra point instead of going for two. The Rams led 17-15. A dropped pass by a wide open Brendan Rice led to a Chargers punt.
However, the Rams would go three and out. Then disaster struck when Luke Grimm took an Ethan Evans punt 66 yards to the house. It should be noted that a Rams special teamer, appearing to be Nate Valcarcel, was held with a Charger grabbing onto him harder than a partner who's love just came home from war.
To the delight of Rams fans everywhere, Mario Williams proceeded to take the kickoff for a big gain, but it was called back for tripping. The stadium made its opinion known.
The Rams slowly started to make their way downfield before Bennett made his first mistake of the game. A poor decision would lead to a bad throw downfield into coverage. Mickens would have the interception in his hands but would drop the ball.
On the next play, Bennett made his second mistake. Chargers defensive lineman TeRah Edwards uncharacteristically dropped into coverage and Bennett threw his next pass to him. On the interception return, Bennett was hit hard.
However, the Rams defense stepped up to force a three and out. Bennett had the ball and four minutes to win it.
Using the run and the pass, Cody Schrader quickly took the Rams up field. Right before the two minute warning, Bennett made a questionable throw downfield to a tightly covered Brennan Presley. Bennett put the ball on the money but Presley was unable to make the difficult catch.
Coming out of the warning, it was fourth down and a throw to Britain Covey would be one yard short of the marker. Chargers ball near midfield.
If the Rams defense gave up a first down, the game would be over. The defense stood up. After tackling Sanders for a loss, the Chargers went to the air. A tipped pass and an incomplete gave Bennett the ball with two timeouts to win it.
Bennett's Final Drive
Bennett had the ball at the Rams' 25 yard line and would slowly move up field. However, the Rams found themselves with fourth down once again with Bennett firing a pass to Tru Edwards that Edwards was able to see and catch at the last minute for a first down.
However, Bennett would proceed to throw two incompletions before he was stripped of the ball However the call was overturned since his arm came forward, setting up fourth and ten at midfield with 20 seconds left.
Bennett than fired a pass downfield tor Presley that Presley hauled in over two Chargers defenders, setting up the Rams at the Chargers eight yard line with 11 seconds left. After a Rams timeout, Bennett had his shot to win it and he got it done.
A Bennett bullet to Tru Edwards on the next play gave the Rams the lead and they would hold to win it 23-22.
The Rams win and Bennett is now 4-0 in preseason play.
