Rams Receiver Seeks Redemption on Saturday
Konata Mumpfield. A name I'm sure many of you have all heard, especially since I could not stop talking about him since the moment the Rams drafted him. Watching him work in training camp and at practice has been a privilege because he continually shows off skills that make it appear he'll dominate in games.
The problem is that last Saturday, Mumpfield was unable to put in the performance many had hoped against the Dallas Cowboys. On a deep ball which Mumpfield was able to get behind coverage for, Stetson Bennett overthrew it. On another medium route, Bennett hit an open Mumpfield in the hands, just for him to drop it.
Mumpfield did make an impressive catch, tipping a tipped ball to himself but the fans want more and apparently, so does Mumpfield. Mumpfield this week has been focused, detail-oriented, and excellent, making plays in practice and then becoming one of the few offensive bright spots in the team's joint practice against the Saints.
Looking For More
However, it was during the final plays that Mumpfield impressed.
On the second session, Stetson Bennett came out firing with Konata Mumpfield high-pointing a sideline throw, and despite being several inches in the air with his entire body falling out of bounds, he pulled off his best Antonio Brown impression to maintain possession in bounds.
Bennett went back to Mumpfield with the same route on the following play, and despite being closely covered, Mumpfield made the catch again, which sent the Rams into hysterics. Practice would conclude shortly after.
Mumpfield has been attacking this week with a passion and now that he has his first preseason game under his belt, I believe we are in store of a big time performance come Saturday.
Don't get it twisted, Kellen Moore is getting things done during his short tenure as head coach. While the offense needs some work, the defense was attacking with desire, a desire to not relive last season. The Saints were disciplined, aggressive, instinctive, and made play after play.
Despite all of that, Mumpfield still found ways to find him moments and I'd say, even through he did go up against the twos, Mumpfield had the most impressive overall body of work from the receivers on Thursday.
Never satisfied, Mumpfield looks to make a statement at SoFi.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE