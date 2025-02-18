Is Stetson Bennett a Part of the Rams' Future?
It is clear that Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford intends on playing in the NFL in 2024, and while reports have come out on the potential trade of Stafford that leads fans to wonder: what does the future of the quarterback position look like for the Rams?
Last season, Jimmy Garoppolo was the backup option to Stafford but was only utilized in one game. In Week 18's contest, Garoppolo threw for 334 passing yards and earned two touchdowns and had a passer rating of 97.0. However, Garoppolo just turned 33 years old, and his role, should he decide in Los Angeles would be a backup position.
If Garoppolo takes his talents elsewhere, the Rams still possess Stetson Bennett. Bennett was the Rams fourth round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft but has yet to make his NFL debut. Highly known for his days as the Georgia Bulldogs quarterback, the NFL world has yet to see Bennett in action.
Bennett has squared off with NFL talent in his collegiate days, most recognizably beating Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. Stroud was taken higher overall than Bennett and has found more success in the pros, as the Texans were just in the playoffs led by Stroud at quarterback.
That being said, Bennett could be a part of the equation if the Rams have to find Stafford's replacement if he is not moved to a different team this offseason. Bennett in four years with Georgia threw for 8,429 passing yards, completed 601 passes, and earned 66 touchdowns in the process.
If Bennett takes over for Stafford following his final season as the Rams quarterback, and potentially the NFL, Bennett would be making his professional debut at the age of 28 years old. While crazier things have happened in the NFL, it is a decision the Rams franchise will have to look over as they plan for the future.
If not in a starting role, Bennett should be listed as the second string behind Stafford for 2025, and if anything negative impacts Stafford's playing abilities, Bennett would take over. It is crucial that Bennett finds his way into a few snaps in the 2025-26 campaign, because a 30-year-old rookie as a starting quarterback does not look as appealing.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE