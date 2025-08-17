WATCH: Stetson Bennett's Rams-Chargers Post Game Presser
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams took on the Los Angeles Chargers in their annual preseason matchup from SoFi Stadium. The Rams take to the road next week before they start the season at home against the Houston Texans.
After the game, Bennett spoke to reporters.
On Thursday, Sean McVay spoke to reporters from the fields of Carson, California as the Rams held joint practice with the New Orleans Saints outside Dignity Health Sports Park.
Q: Could you talk about Saints’ Defensive Coordinator Brandon Staley’s growth and have you kept in touch with him over the years?
“He’s incredibly smart," stated McVay. "He's got a great big picture perspective and capacity for the game. I've absolutely kept in touch with Brandon. I'm really happy to see him back in a leadership role. I know what a great coach he is and he'll do an excellent job. They did a lot of cool stuff today. That’s a staple where Brandon has those guys ready to play sound, tough and physical. They were connected on all three levels so they look like they're going to be a really good outfit.”
Q: Why was joint practice today was important to still arrange?
“I think it's important for our guys that don't play in the preseason to be able to get some of the good nerves going in these competitions. You're able to run some things that maybe you wouldn't run otherwise and you're able to get it in a controlled setting. Our first group ends up getting close to 50 shots. I thought that was really good for both sides. There will be a lot of good tape for us to be able to look at. Even though we do play them, you don't plan them until the eighth game. We're mindful of running some base stuff, but it is still really good work for us and I thought it was important that we get it in.”
Q: Could you comment on the moment with Saints DE Chase Young today and fun moments at practice?
“I love it. I'm a fan of this game. You get a chance to go against these guys year in and year out and you see some familiar faces, but maybe they're in new places. I've been competing against Chase since he was in Washington. He’s done a great job in New Orleans. [Linebacker] Demario [Davis] is a guy that I've had a ton of respect for and really a lot of the players that they have on their team. It was fun today.”
