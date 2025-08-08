This is the Biggest Week of Rams' Stetson Bennett's Career
Stetson Bennett has come a long way from when he walked on the University of Georgia football team as a freshman. Bennett, a two-time National Champion, was regarded by many as a player who would quickly flame out at NFL level.
So when the Rams drafted him in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, it came as a bit of a shock considering Matthew Stafford was the incumbent starter. We all saw Bennett play in his first NFL game last preseason, where he threw an interception after inception. He had happy feet and despite two last-minute wins via Bennett's heroics, it was clear he was nowhere near the level of a starter or quality backup.
Bennett, determined to improve, took this offseason seriously, and while he intrigued during OTAs, Bennett was a star during training camp and looked much improved against the Cowboys in joint practice.
Stetson Bennett's Chance
Bennett was again throwing the ball with some zip behind it at practice. After practice concluded, Sean McVay spoke about Bennett.
“I just want to see him continue to do what he's done, keep taking steps in the right direction," stated McVay. "I think most importantly, I've seen the guy that's enjoying it, totally immersed and present out on the field, being able to move from one snap to the next.
"I think you're looking for good operation in and out of the huddle, good command, good ability to be able to read with his feet and be able to distribute the ball where it goes. Part of the thing that makes his game fun is when things go off-schedule, he can do some pretty creative stuff just by being the natural and instinctive athlete that he is. More than anything, the good operation and really just enjoy the opportunity to go compete and show the work that he's put in.”
Bennett is expected to start for the Rams in a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. This Saturday, at SoFi Stadium, Bennett could finally prove to the entire league that not only does he belong, but he has the potential to help a team get to where they want to go.
Bennett is slowly developing into a high-quality backup. While we have no idea if he would be able to step into the Rams offense in the regular season and win, we do know he went against the Rams' ones on defense and won.
This is Bennett's moment to shine. Let's see what he does.
