Rams Land WR Stud in Latest NFL Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Rams might take a different approach to their draft plans this go around given they have lost a strong part of the drafting department in James Galdstone. However, as the franchise has shown many times over, the talent evaluation remains strong and immediately impactful.
Given the success of the Rams' 2024 NFL draftees, the franchise has high expectations going into the 2025 NFL Draft. But given the ever-developing National Football League, the Rams can't get complacent with what they currently have and should look to make a splash.
According to a recent mock draft created by NFL.com's Chad Reuter, the Rams make sure they take care of their wide receiving depth for the future. Regardless of landing a star in Davante Adams, he is only getting older, but bringing in Isaiah Bond out of Texas to learn from him while Adams is in town would be huge for the franchise.
"The Rams move down in the first round to get a third pick in the third round, an area of the draft in which general manager Les Snead and his scouts have excelled in recent years. They still find an immense talent available at No. 32, though, in Bond. His suddenness after the catch and willingness to take (and make) hits despite his slight build give him an outside shot of joining Texas teammate Matthew Golden in Round 1," Reuter wrote.
Bond is an above average wide receiver option in the upcoming NFL Draft, earning himself a 6.30 grade from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. The 6.30 draft grade equates Bond to become an eventual plus starter if everything goes well in his career. He has also received high praise following his combine performance.
"I love his speed and the way he opens up coverages, but if you take him, you have to get him the ball more than Texas did. He’s special as a runner.” – NFC personnel director
Last season with the Texas Longhorns, the potential draft selection by the Rams collected 540 receiving yards in 34 receptions, while also earning himself an average of 15.9 yards per reception and five touchdowns.
If Bond's explosiveness is all what it is made out to be, pairing Bond with Puka Nacua would solidify the Rams receivers for the future; that is if his name does get called on draft day by the Rams.
