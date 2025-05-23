Rams Have One of the Best Advantages in the NFL
The Los Angeles Rams' expectations for next season should be Super Bowl or bust. They built a competent roster around Matthew Stafford with shades of the team that won it all a few seasons ago. On paper, this team may even surpass the one that actually won it all.
They have everything they had then, except they got younger at many positions, which gives some of their players the potential to be even better than their counterparts who won the Super Bowl. They don't have a receiver as dominant as Cooper Kupp in 2021, but they make up for it by having Davante Adams and Puka Nacua.
Nobody could replicate the effect that Aaron Donald had, but they have an ascending star pass-rush duo in Jared Verse and Braden Fiske. The only thing they're missing from that Super Bowl squad is a star cornerback like Jalen Ramsey, but a trade for Ramsey is still possible for the Rams.
Seeing as the Rams made it to the second round of the playoffs last season, their schedule reflects that and will be a big test to see what this Rams team is truly made of. With such high expectations, it's a given that they're included in some of the most anticipated games for next season.
Tyler Sullivan is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he recently published an article going over every team's rest advantage and disadvantage next year. The Rams are one of the top three teams with the highest rest advantage against other teams, which should help mitigate injuries and keep them on fresh legs.
"The Lions, Dolphins and Rams all have rest advantages of 10+ or more in 2025...As for Los Angeles, the Rams also get the Saints after their bye week, setting up a +7 scenario. The Rams will also have +3 advantages at Baltimore (Week 6) and at Atlanta (Week 17), while owning a slight +1 advantage when they visit Carolina in Week 13".
The Rams have to capitalize on how lucky they are to be able to be well-rested against their opponents in 2025, and cannot afford to squander this opportunity. Last season, when they had the rest advantage, they were 3-0 in those games.
