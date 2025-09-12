Rams Morning Report: Week 2 Foe Suffer Big Loss
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams received some positive news while things health-wise remain negative in Tennessee. Here's what you need to know.
Kevin Dotson
Kevin Dotson returned to practice in a limited capacity as he tries to be ready for Sunday. Dotson, who is dealing with an ankle issue, was forced to leave last Sunday's action with an already injured Steve Avila being forced out of the game.
McVay, who made Justin Dedich inactive, was forced to call Avila back into the game as Beaux Limmer was already filling in. It was either Avila returns or Warren McClendon Jr gets put at right guard. Avila did not practice. Both men remain eligible to play.
JC Latham
Tennessee Titans right tackle JC Latham, who did not practice this week, told reporters that due to his ongoing injury issues, he will not play against the Rams.
The Instant Analysis
Latham, a project that feels destined to fail because of institutional issues within the Titans organization, made the move from left to right tackle over the summer after the team surprised everyone by offering Dan Moore Jr an $82 million deal to play of Cam Ward's blind side.
In 2024, Moore led the entire NFL in sacks allowed. That's the state of the starting tackles for Tennessee. Three words for Chris Shula. Attack, attack, attack. Ward will get his welcome to the NFL and it should be Sunday because if the resilient and mature Ward is to guide this franchise to near glory like Steve McNair almost did twenty-five years ago before being stopped by The Greatest Show on Turf in Super Bowl XXXIV, he will need to learn to endure the bad times because there's a bad moon rising in Nashville.
Chris Shula Talks Three-Man Cornerback Rotation
The Rams elected to keep Darious Williams on the sidelines in their win against the Texans. Chris Shula went more into detail on the decision.
"It was one of those things that we knew was a touch point going into training camp," stated Shula. "We see ourselves as we have four starting corners. We can do things based off matchups, based off the game. It was decided going into that game."
"I would say the weekend before game week, where we knew going into game week what our plan was. Forbes has done an excellent job. I’ve really been impressed with him since he got here in the middle of last year. Then when he started really learning our defenses in OTAs and training camp. He's just been really impressive, the urgency that he plays with and the physicality, the toughness. We just think he can do a lot of really good things.”
Brock Purdy
The San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who is dealing with a toe issue is now expected to miss the next two to five weeks as he recovers. It's essentially guaranteed at this point barring any last minute updates that Purdy will miss the 49ers' week two matchup against the Saints and is likely to miss their Arizona Cardinals game the following week.
However, the Rams play the 49ers in week five on Thursday Night which will give Purdy a tough window to return. The 49ers are expected to start Mac Jones in his place. The 49ers also placed George Kittle on injured reserve. He will miss the Rams game as well.
