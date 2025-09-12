Rams' Puka Nacua Shares Inspiring Family Football Stories
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued their preparations for week two as the team looks to remain undefeated this season. Before the team went to practice, their offensive and defensive coordinators, Mike LaFleur and Chris Shula spoke to reporters. Following practice, Puka Nacua and Jared Verse are scheduled to take the podium.
Q: Where is Puka Nacua in year three in terms of being able to manipulate defenses with his route running?
“He's got great understanding. He's so smart and he understands the intent of what we're trying to get done. He caught two seams. One of them was where they ended up zoning it off and he's just vertical up the inside edge of the numbers and Matthew does a great job of being able to get it up and down before [Texans Safety Calen] Bullock can get over the top as a post player. Then on the other one, [Texans Safety C.J.] Gardner-Johnson, who's a great player, he’s supposed to be carrying him vertical and he sticks him and sets him thinking that he's going to break and he ends up being opened up vertically when they ended up zoning it off the other side and the safety is cheated way up top to Davante."
"That was really good understanding where he catches two seams. It might have been the same coverage, but the way they played that coverage to his side, the first one was different than the second. He understands it. Those ended up being two huge plays. That was a damn good throw by Matthew too with the guy free in his face, wasn't it? That was cool. But he's continuing to understand the intent. He can do a lot of really cool things because when his brain matches up with what he can physically do, it's a fun thing to see.”
Q: What are the team's injuries?
“Good walkthrough just now. As far as the injury report is concerned, [Tight End] Davis Allen will be limited with the knee, but he's making great progress. [Offensive Lineman] Rob Havenstein, it'll be a veteran rest day for him, but his ankle is a little sore. Expect him to be ready to go tomorrow. [Offensive Lineman] Kevin Dotson will not participate with his ankle. [Offensive Lineman] Steve Avila will not participate with his ankle. [Wide Receiver] Davante Adams will have a rest day and then [Tight End] Colby Parkinson will not participate with his shoulder.”
