Two Rams Contracts Under Microscope Ahead of Training Camp
The Rams are less than two weeks away before they start training camp, and around the NFL, front offices are prepared to handle this period as this is the last time the players will be able to use the leverage of a holdout in order to secure the financial terms they're looking for regarding contracts.
While Matthew Stafford's deal is done and dusted, avoiding a potential repeat of last season, the franchise still has to worry about Terrance Ferguson and Kyren Williams.
Ferguson remains unsigned as his entire second-round draft class is holding firm in their desire to receive fully guaranteed deals. As of writing, only two second-round picks, the Browns' Carson Schwesinger and the Texans' Jayden Higgins have signed contracts, both receiving fully guaranteed deals.
The situation with the 2025 NFL Draft Class has hit a critical point with the Los Angeles Chargers having their rookies report on Saturday as they begin training camp.
Their second-round pick Tre Harris has yet to sign his deal with ESPN's Adam Schefter warning Harris could trigger a massive holdout once all players report.
"With Chargers rookies reporting today, there still is no deal for second-round pick Tre Harris," wrote Schefter. "There’s still time before practices, but the NFL could have an inordinate amount of second-round picks not showing up to the start of camp this year due to disagreements over guaranteed money."
Harris, as reported by Ian Rapoport, is currently holding out of Chargers training camp. The last rookie holdout for the Chargers was Joey Bosa, and the Chargers capitulated to his financial demands, giving him the largest signing bonus installment payment in franchise history.
The NFL is already being accused of colluding with owners over limiting guaranteed money in general, so this could become a massive issue in a few weeks time.
On another note, Kyren Williams hasn't threatened to hold out, but he is still looking for an extension the Rams have talked about since the early stages of the offseason.
While it's unknown what is going on behind the scenes, we won't have an opportunity to speak to Sean McVay until training camp, which gives Williams plenty of time to weigh his options.
Williams was a full participant in OTAs and mini-camp. He is entering the final year of his deal and has leverage, being named as one of the NFL's best 100 players over the past two seasons, evolving into an effective threat as a running back, blocker, and receiver.
According to Pro Football Reference, Williams was on the field for 81.4 percent of the team's offensive snaps last season, ranking sixth highest on the team.
