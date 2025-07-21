Expectations for Rams Rookies Are Through the Roof
When the Rams walked out of the 2025 NFL Draft, they had six day one starters who don't need to start. A stroke of brilliance by Les Snead and his staff, here's why expectations are through the roof.
Recently NFL.com's Grant Gordon described that success in his recent evaluation of Snead's draft performances.
"Les Snead and the Rams have stacked up some stellar drafts. They have piled up standout starters such as running back Kyren Williams (2022; fifth round), defensive lineman Kobie Turner (2023; second), wide receiver Puka Nacua (2023, fifth), defensive lineman Jared Verse (2024; first), DL Braden Fiske (2024; second) and far too many more to list here. In 2025, there's a lack of ballyhoo accompanying the latest class, but with the Rams' recent track record, it's enticing to see how these rookies come along. Considering L.A.'s recent success drafting at certain positions, it's arduous not to be fascinated by the potential of third-round defensive end Josaiah Stewart, fourth-round RB Jarquez Hunter and seventh-round WR Konata Mumpfield. However, the most intriguing could well be the highest-picked: tight end Terrance Ferguson. The second-round Oregon product might be looked on to make an instant impact with Tyler Higbee yet to show he's fully back from a devastating knee injury and veteran Colby Parkinson regarded more for his blocking."
Here's why Rams fans should be excited about their rookie class.
Terrance Ferguson is a special player who may make plays as a rookie, but the prospect of seeing him after a year of NFL development could see the Rams have their greatest tight end in history. Ferguson has velcro hands and is able to make catches at odd angles while displaying an underrated toughness, traits that have gained him favor from Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford.
Josaiah Stewart plays with a ruthless aggressiveness that when paired with his endless moter, creates a football player who can strike the heart of an offense at a moment's notice. Stewart might be the next Michael Hoecht due to his underrated coverage skills, but his chase-down speed may force Chris Shula to invent a new role to fit his special abilities.
Jarquez Hunter runs with the intensity and anger of a pitbull, with the strength of a tank, and the skillset of a gymnast. One of the most underrated rookies, Hunter has the tools to hammer defenses while making individual defenders look silly when trying to tackle him in open space.
Ty Hamilton provides tremendous depth, but his skills will be evident in short-yardage situations as his ability to shoot the gap and to put his big paws on ball carriers will play a critical role in stopping the run. An underrated pass rusher, Hamilton has a bright future with the team.
Pooh Paul Jr isn't a sixth-round pick but somehow landed there. Paul is a brilliant communicator and tactician who plays like a gladiator. A man who defines controlled recklessness, Paul is able to turn the switch and blow up plays at any notice but is disciplined enough not to overpursue. He picks his moments, displaying his ability to play chess on the gridiron before he proves why he's in the NFL.
Konata Mumpfield is the x-factor as he looked excellent in OTAs. Playing off his teammates well, Mumpfield is clearly instituting Davante Adams' lessons on leverage into his game, but his true talent comes in his ability to make any catch from any angle at any moment in the ball game. A special player.
