Rams’ Terrance Ferguson Can Be a Franchise Star
The Los Angeles Rams didn't draft their first player in the 2025 draft until the second round due to them trading their pick away to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for their first-round pick next year. A worthy gamble, taking a pick from a team that isn't guaranteed to make the playoffs, but that meant the Rams would have to wait until day two to make their selection.
The Rams are in win-now mode with an aging veteran in Matthew Stafford, and their championship window solely relies on his health and ability to stop his regression. The Rams had to nail their second-round pick to add as much talent as they can to the team before the season starts.
Thankfully, I think drafting a tight end, and not just any tight end but Terrance Ferguson, was the right call. What Ferguson gives to this offense isn't just another receiver on the field, but a reliable target for Stafford to target whenever he's getting pressured in the pocket or all of his top offensive weapons are being smothered.
While his blocking ability may not be the best among his peers, the Rams have other tight ends on the roster they can swap in whenever they plan on running the ball. If all they need is for him to chip a defender and continue on his route, he can do that just fine, but his blocking in the run game does need improvement.
Rob Rang is an NFL draft analyst, and in an article he published for FOX Sports, he drew up comparisons to one player drafted from each NFL team to a star player in their franchise history. For the Rams, he stated that Ferguson could emulate Ernie Conwell, a tight end drafted by the St. Louis Rams in 1996 who played for them until 2002.
"The Rams’ current starting tight end — Tyler Higbee — is statistically the best in franchise history, and Ferguson would go a long way in legitimizing the 46th overall selection by pushing him for playing time as a rookie. Conwell offered similarly sure hands down the seam and was a better blocker. The Rams have never had a tight end voted to the Pro Bowl, but Ferguson flashes that kind of upside", said Rang.
Conwell was on the team when they won their first Super Bowl in franchise history in 1999. Hopefully, that means Ferguson and the Rams could win a Super Bowl as well in the next three years. Even if they don't, Ferguson is primed to be their premier tight end for many years to come.
Tyler Higbee has been a great part of the Rams organization for a decade, but last year, his age caught up with him, and he was a liability for the Rams. He can continue to give back to the team that drafted him by mentoring Ferguson and passing the torch on to him.
Whenever Sean McVay is able to have more receiving options on the field at once for his quarterback, good things tend to follow. The Rams underutilized the tight end in 2024, but in 2025, expect Stafford to target Ferguson and get a lot of yards from it.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and talk about Ferguson.
Please let us know your thoughts on Ferguson when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.