What Is the Best Rams Season of All Time?
In 2025, the Los Angeles Rams are looking to win another Super Bowl, their second in five years. The best Rams team I have witnessed in my lifetime was the one that won the Super Bowl during the 2021 - 2022 season, but is that the best team in franchise history?
No, it absolutely isn't. That honor goes to the "Greatest Show on Turf" Rams that took the league by storm in the 1999 - 2000 season. This year was historic and ranks as one of the greatest individual seasons in NFL history from any franchise.
Bryan DeArdo is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he recently published an article that goes over each franchise's best team in their history. For the Rams, it's no surprise that their spectacular season on the eve of a new century was the one to be chosen.
"Spearheaded by their "Greatest Show on Turf" offense, the Rams scored 526 points during the '99 regular season. Kurt Warner won league and Super Bowl MVP honors, while Marshall Faulk became the second player ever to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing and receiving. Isaac Bruce, a member of the 2020 Hall of Fame induction class, led the Rams in touchdown receptions. His 73-yard touchdown catch gave St. Louis the lead late in Super Bowl XXXIV".
Kurt Warner's story remains one of the most heartwarming in NFL history, from humble beginnings all the way to the peak of the sport. The Rams may not have many Super Bowl wins, but the ones they do have are some of the most meaningful.
The '99 Rams' defense, a vastly underrated unit, included All-Pro defensive end Kevin Carter (17 sacks), Pro Bowler cornerback Todd Lyght (six interceptions), right tackle D'Marco Farr (8.5 sacks, four forced fumbles) and linebackers London Fletcher and Mike Jones. Jones' last-second tackle on Kevin Dyson secured the Rams' first Super Bowl win".
The Rams of today are looking to catch up to the Rams of yesterday, and while I don't think they'll ever be able to match the significance or magnitude of this Super Bowl, I do believe they can win another one and define this decade for current Rams fans.
That iconic Super Bowl was when they were still based in St. Louis, and while it's nice to look back on their history, the reality is that Los Angeles needs to begin creating its own history. They already accomplished that with their own Super Bowl ring, but winning one in 2025 would arguably be more important.
The last Rams Super Bowl meant a lot to players as well, like Aaron Donald and Odell Beckham Jr. However, in 2025, they have the opportunity to retire Matthew Stafford as a two-time Super Bowl champion, as well as give an all-time great in Davante Adams his second ring.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and talk about the 1999 Rams.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Greatest Show on Turf when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.