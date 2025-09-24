3 Rams Players to Watch vs. Indianapolis Colts
The Los Angeles Rams move forward to Week 4 following their brutal loss in Philadelphia. Suddenly, this weekend has become a must-watch as the Indianapolis Colts have quickly found success on offense with, wait for it, Daniel Jones as their starting quarterback. However, those Colts have not faced a defense as good as the Rams yet.
The Colts have the second-best offense in the NFL in yards per game and are first in Expected Points Added (EPA) per play. This sounds too good to be true because it could be, and the Rams will need a few of their key starters to step up this upcoming weekend as they return home from their East Coast road trip. Let's look at the three players to watch for Sunday.
Quentin Lake, defensive back
Lake has been one of the key draft gems from general manager Les Snead in recent years, showing tremendous value as a box defender and nickelback. The former UCLA Bruins standout remains a key component to how Chris Shula operates his defense, whether it is as an overhang defender, box, dime-backer, or pass rusher.
According to NFL Pro and Next Gen Stats, Lake has the lowest completion percentage against him in coverage amongst all slot cornerbacks (minimum of 10 targets) at 46.2 percent, allowing just six receptions for 34 yards on 13 targets. Jones will have to throw Lake's way at his own risk.
Nate Landman, linebacker
The former Falcons linebacker has turned into a terrific signing for Los Angeles, leading the team with 26 tackles. Landman is a physical linebacker who can maintain consistency in coverage drops as well. This week, he faces one of the top running backs in the NFL in Jonathan Taylor, who leads the league with 21 missed tackles forced and has a league-high 297 yards after contact to start the season, according to NFL Pro.
After last week's display against the Eagles' run game, confidence should be high for the Rams' defense after struggling against talented running backs all season in 2024. Landman will play a key role in their success against Taylor.
Terrance Ferguson, tight end
Call me crazy, but the Rams offense needs some juice and more playmaking ability outside of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. It is not healthy for Matthew Stafford or Sean McVay's unit as a whole to keep force-feeding these pass catchers. It is time for someone else to emerge in the offense, and the time is now for Terrance Ferguson to step up.
Ferguson is the Rams' first pick in the NFL Draft this offseason and provides an ample pass-catching skill set that is lacking in the offense. If there is a game, McVay could get his young tight end and future long-term starter involved in the offense. This weekend presents a grand opportunity for this, and if pushed into the lineup, Ferguson would be a quality big slot in Los Angeles' offense.
