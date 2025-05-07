4 Things to Know About Rams' Terrance Ferguson
Terrance Ferguson is a playmaker. That's who he's been his entire life, contributing to the Oregon Ducks since his true freshman year. In four years at Oregon, he put in the work, but as his NFL career is about to begin, he is simultaneously walking a different path in his personal life.
1. He's Oregon's All-Time Leader in Tight End receptions and touchdowns.
In his four years at Eugene, Ferguson established himself as arguably Oregon's greatest tight end of all time. He holds the record for tight end career receptions at 134 and touchdowns at 16. He's second in career receiving yards for his position group.
2. He lost two Pac-12 championship games but won the Big Ten in his first year with the conference.
In his four years of college football, Ferguson participated in three conference championship games, all of those games leading to massive changes in college football.
In 2021, his Ducks were finally dethroned by Utah, paving the way for Mario Cristobal to leave Eugene for Miami. That allowed the Ducks to bring in Dan Lanning as head coach, and that move eventually led to first overall pick Cam Ward transferring to Miami.
In 2023, his Ducks lost a heartbreaker to Washington. Washington, as a result, made the College Football Playoffs over Oregon, which led to Kalen Deboer leaving Washington for Alabama. That was the last Pac-12 championship game consisting of teams historically tied to the conference.
In 2024, the Ducks brought the energy, and despite the close score, Oregon dominated Penn State to claim the Big Ten championship. Oregon's victory has the Big Ten contemplating a westward move with it's championship game as their media day has already moved from Indianapolis to Las Vegas.
3. Ferguson's left leg and arms are tattooed but his right side remains bare
Tattoos are commonplace in football and are an artistic expression of the athlete, a visual extension of his personality and creativity. As of writing, Ferguson's visible tattoos are all on the left side of his body while the right side has yet to be painted.
4. Ferguson has indirectly provided the Rams with luck
Before being drafted, Ferguson and the Rams have been tied together. His loss in the 2024 Pac-12 championship game led to Kalen DeBoer's departure and paved the way for Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb to become the Seahawks OC.
His pass-happy offense gifted the Rams a crucial win in Seattle as the defensive line feasted on an interception throwing Geno Smith.
Had Oregon won, Washington, Texas, and Alabama, three out of the four teams in the 2024 college football playoffs, would have had the same record as Oregon at 12-1. Florida State was 12-0 and it would have been hard to exclude the Seminoles with four teams sitting at 12-1 instead of the two teams that eventually leaped Florida State.
That means Florida State would have played in the CFP, allowing Jared Verse and Braden Fiske to dominate in the spotlight. That would have improved their stock, making it unlikely the Rams would have drafted one of them and impossible to grab both.
By Ferguson's loss to Washington, Verse and Fiske were excluded. They skipped the Orange Bowl and fell to the Rams.
All is well now as all three go after football's most coveted prize.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and talk to us about Terrance Ferguson
Please let us know your thoughts on the newest Rams tight end when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE