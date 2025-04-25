Should Rams Have Made the Move For Top Wide Receiver?
The Rams were very busy on Thursday as according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. Russini claims the Rams were exploring a move to trade up for Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillian.
"The Rams were making calls to move up and teams believed L.A. was seeking to draft Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan, per source." Wrote Russini. "McMillan was selected by the Panthers at No. 8."
Unless McMillian somehow fell outside the 10th overall pick, the Rams made the smart move to stay put and not select the Wildcats' massive playmaker.
The Rams had every reason to say "f them picks" as they once used to do, going all in on McMillian as the team looks to compete for a Super Bowl this upcoming season.
However, that would not be worth it, even if McMillian becomes the player that some expect him to be, a potential All-Pro.
The Rams need these picks. While they did not have a second round pick entering the draft, they did have two third round picks and may have had to sacrifice one or both of them to select McMillian.
The Panthers selection of a receiver despite having a horrific defense speaks volumes, especially at the number eight pick. The Rams had no shot of trading for the first six picks so the only opportunity would have been at seven with the Jets.
The Rams do have a connection to the Jets. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn worked with Lions general manager Brad Holmes in Detroit and Holmes was an executive under Les Snead with the Rams.
There was an opportunity to trade with the Jets as the team was fielding calls for the seventh overall pick, according to ESPN's Peter Schrager.
"Multiple teams picking in the top 10 say the Browns are indeed getting calls about the No. 2 pick, as ESPN's Peter Schrager reported," Fowler wrote. "But Cleveland is keeping completely quiet. Not taking Hunter would ultimately be a surprise to many, even some within the Browns' building. The Jets, meanwhile, could be open to trading back from No. 7, according to multiple teams."
Considering the state of the team, expected price, and lack of a market to make a trade, the Rams were wise to stay off McMillian.
