Rams Wrap Up Preseason With Loss in Cleveland
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Cleveland Browns in preseason action, as all NFL teams look to wrap up this portion of the season before finalizing their rosters on Tuesday.
Several members of the Rams suited up but didn't play, including Shaun Dolac, Larrell Murchison, Josh Wallace, Nick Hampton, Davis Allen, Stetson Bennett, Blake Corum, Xavier Smith, Konata Mumpfield, Beaux Limmer, Justin Dedich, and David Quessenberry.
Dresser Winn got the start, and to be frank, he was not good. The ball wasn't going to where it needed to, the offense was inefficient (plagued by a collapsing pocket) and the rushing attack was not to their usual standard.
Brennan Presley and Tru Edwards continued to impress with Edwards making a wild catch on a deflected ball during the team's final offensive drive. On 4th and one, after McCallan Castles dropped an open pass for first down, Edwards hauled in the catch and while we don't know if he had the completion while in bounds, that was the call on the field and the Rams snapped the ball before a challenge could be initiated.
Eventually, Jordan Waters would score the go-ahead touchdown.
Terrence Ferguson: Have yourself a day
Terrance Ferguson won the day with a masterful performance. It's clear the Rams have never had a pass catching tight end talent that is able to be effective in the way Ferguson was in Cleveland. With the skills of a pure receiver, Ferguson's feet and frame cause massive matchup problems.
He's taller than most defensive backs and faster than most linebackers.
Tanner Ingle also made a lasting impression, notably in the pads of various Cleveland Browns players. Ingle was hitting players left and right on special teams, continuing to terrify pass catchers in the way he did against the Chargers. While his coverage skills need refinement, Ingle is a project who controls what he can control. The Rams must find a way to maintain and develop him.
Elias Neal also had a sack as he fights for his spot.
Overall, it was a decent day in the office. The truth is most of these players won't make the 53-man roster, but several did enough to extend their time with the team.
However, on the final drive of the game, the Rams' defense was playing undisciplined, turning the game into a flag fest as they desperately tried to hold on to the lead.
The Browns would then run down the clock as Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins hit a field goal to win the game.
Rams lose 19-17.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE