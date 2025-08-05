Answering Questions From Rams Fans After 2025 Training Camp
The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up their 2025 training camp and the fans have questions. Let's answer them.
How is the O-line looking? Who is getting left tackle reps with Jackson out, and do they look like a passable starter if his medical problems persist into the season?
Both D.J. Humphries and Warren McClendon have had extended runs at tackle with Humphries dominating the snaps on the left. While Humphries is a bit older than his Cardinals days, his veteran experience has proven useful, and he will hold up enough under pressure. However, what is enough for a McVay offense? That might mean more running plays and fewer deep throws.
The offensive line in general looks good, well coordinated, with Kevin Dotson and Steve Avila standing out.
I keep reading amazing things about Mumpfield but what are the chances he actually cracks significant playing time this season? He would have to leap Tutu and Whittington. Speaking of Whittington, how is he looking?
Barring Sean McVay losing his mind, Mumpfield has already cracked significant playing time. At this point, I don't believe one man owns the WR3 job. It will be more situational. Need speed? Atwell's in. Need a blocker who can outmuscle defensive backs? Whittington's in. Need a first down on third down? Here's Mumpfield.
Regardless, Mumpfield and Whittington have impressed and should be utilized frequently this season.
I was at camp yesterday and I didn’t notice much separation between the RB’s. Do you feel like you caught anything that would point to Hunter getting more reps this year than just a pure 3rd option like Blake did last year?
It's the Rams and if last year proved anything, it's that they do not believe in equal opportunity within the running back room. They feed the hand they choose.
With that being said, Jarquez Hunter has played himself into more opportunities. While I believe Corum will have a bigger role, Hunter may be utilized frequently in short-yardage situations and in the red zone. Anywhere that requires the use of the run and overt physicality.
What’s the story with Stafford? Is this just precautionary old man QB stuff, or should we start to worry?
Rams have kept Stafford under lock and key outside of his occasional appearance walking around the field. It isn't time to panic yet, but the Cowboys' preseason game will be an indicator of worry. If Stetson Bennett plays at least three quarters, all is well. If Dresser Winn plays more than one quarter, that might indicate Bennett may need to be the backup instead of QB3 and then it's red flags galore. That's just my opinion.
However, the Rams brass do not seem overtly concerned about Stafford, more being cautious as to make sure he can last a 17-game season instead of being worried he might miss week one.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE