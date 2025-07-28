Five Surprise Performers From Rams 2025 Training Camp Week One
The Los Angeles Rams concluded their initial four-day training camp practice block and there were several surprising performances that could be the catalyst to big-time performances once the team puts on pads.
NOTE: These are not rankings.
1. Blake Corum
I thought Corum was an afterthought in terms of his Rams career due to a rookie season where he was underutilized. That doesn't seem to be the case. Corum has been heavily utilized in camp and has looked phenomenal.
Looking just like his Michigan days, Corum has flashed the breakaway speed, the vision between the tackles, and the ability to turn the corner at a moment's notice.
2. Konata Mumpfield
When Davante Adams does eventually leave the Rams, Mumpfield might be the guy to not only replace him but also become one of the greatest receivers in franchise history. I'm talking Torry Holt level career.
Mumpfield has hands for days, but his feet are incredible. He's almost like a bigger Hunter Renfrow, which means he'll be effective on third down, but he's also able to just straight up mess somebody. He made Quentin Lake almost run on air with a move so bad, no one was within five yards of Mumpfield.
3. Jordan Whittington
While Mumpfield has looked promising, Whittington is the promise that delivered. Whittington has made unreal catch after catch, burning the Rams' secondary. Once he puts the pads on and can hit, this could be where Whittington establishes himself as a starter. A YAC monster, he's a perfect player for Sean McVay to scheme up anywhere on the field.
4. Nate Landman
Landman has been the Rams' best linebacker so far, excelling in coverage and run defense, with the ability to communicate and coordinate attacks across the line.
5. Davante Adams
Oh, Davante Adams? Yeah, no duh. That's probably the first thought that comes to mind seeing his name, but we all knew coming into camp, Adams was good. However, through limited reps, Adams showed the team he wasn't good. He's not even great. The man is playing at an Offensive Player of the Year level.
Adams can not be guarded one-on-one; he's unstoppable on the inside, he's running as fast as ever, and his breakaway speed is honestly frightening. To be frank, Davante Adams kind of scares me because no human should be able to do what he does.
He runs like a gazelle, jumps like a leopard, and through camp and OTAs, despite being the most targeted wide receiver, I can only remember a handful of passes that hit his hands and weren't able to be hauled in. Adams looks like the 2021 version of himself.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE