Rams' Kyren Williams Shares Feelings About Contract Extension
On Tuesday morning, with one stroke of the pen, Kyren Williams ensured that the financial future of both himself and his family would be taken care of and that he would be able to continue to pursue his dreams of playing not just in the NFL, but with his brothers, the Los Angeles Rams.
After Tuesday's joint practice with the Cowboys, on the field for which Williams was excellent on, he spoke to reporters, talking about his feelings regarding the finalization of his three-year, $33 million contract extension, tying him to the team until 2028.
“It feels amazing," stated Williams. "This whole day is surreal. I'll never forget this day, but this is the day that I worked for my whole life. I knew I was going to be here. I didn't know when, I didn't know how, I didn't know what the outcome was going to be but I'm here and so I want to say thank you to everybody that played a part in making it happen. But for me, it means everything. It means a whole lot that this organization believes in me and I'm going to continue to keep giving them everything that I have in my soul to make sure that they know that.”
Williams, who was represented by Drew Rosenhaus, decided against sitting out or sitting in during training camp. During that time, Rosenhaus met with the Rams' top brass at camp and those discussions led to the deal. Williams went on to share what happened once Rosenhaus broke the news of a deal to him.
“It was everything. I knew today might've been the day. We planned this meeting a couple days ago that we're going to meet with Sean and Matthew Shearin this morning in Coach McVay's office. Just going in there with the initial meetings, we gave them the offer. We gave them the things that we wanted. The great Rams organization, Matthew and Coach McVay, they discussed and they came back to me and man, I couldn't believe what they said. I honestly wasn't expecting them to say yes, but when they did, you should have seen me in the room, I said ‘[sigh]!’ I've got my hands on my face. I just started thanking the Lord because man, it was a feeling I'll never forget. It's like a draft day feeling and then this type of feeling. I don't know which one is better, but they're both up there for sure.”
