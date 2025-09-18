Rams Share Exclusive Initial Opinions on New Defensive Back Signing
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams, as a result of sending Ahkello Witherspoon to injured reserve, signed defensive back Tre Brown. Brown, a former member of the Seattle Seahawks, is a veteran player who is not only accustomed to playing in the NFC West, but he was also with the 49ers this offseason, so the familiarity is evident.
However, in order to get a clearer picture on why the Rams wanted to sign Brown, the coaches voiced their opinions.
Sean McVay
During Wednesday's presser, McVay was asked about Brown.
“He's a guy that coaching against him, he’s physical, stout at the point of attack, has good short space quickness and lateral agility," stated McVay. "There’s a familiarity having gone against him when he was in Seattle. I think he brings some speed to the perimeter where he can do some different things, hopefully to potentially help us on special teams. I thought [Cornerback] Darious [Williams] did a great job coming up and making a handful of plays."
"[Cornerback Emmanuel] Forbes and [Cornerback] Cobie [Durant] did a great job in that game. I can't say enough about what a great job our backend as a whole did. I thought [Safeties] Coach [Chris] Beake with the safeties, [Safety] Quentin Lake really shined. [Safety] Kam Curl has had two really good games, as has [Safety] Kam Kinchens. [Safety] Jaylen McCollough comes in and does an excellent job.
[Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator] Aubrey [Pleasant], Coach Beake, [Defensive Assistant] Coach [Mike] Harris and [Defensive Coordinator] Coach [Chris] Shula, I think our defense as a whole has been excellent, but back seven has done really well. I’m looking forward to adding Tre [Brown] that mix.”
Aubrey Pleasant
After practice on Wednesday, I sat down one on one with Rams Assistant head coach & passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant to get insights on why the team signed Brown.
"I love Tre Brown's tenacity, his competitive nature," stated Pleasant. "I think ever since watching him in college, he's always found a way to have good ball production. The thing that I'm impressed in is as he's moved into the NFL game or the professional league, he's flexed between corner and star or corner and nickel, which I think shows a little bit of the skill set. He's been here for one day, and he shows he's an unbelievable teammate."
