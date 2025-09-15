3 Ways Loss of Ahkello Witherspoon Impacts Rams
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams lost cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to injury for at least four weeks on Sunday as the cornerback suffered a broken clavicle. He was placed on injured reserve, and as of writing, no timeline has been given regarding his return.
With Witherspoon set to miss time, here are three ways his absence affects the Rams
The Darious Williams Storyline just got very intriguing
Darious Williams did not play a single snap during week one as the Rams' elected to go with a three-man rotation of cornerbacks with Ahkello Witherspoon, Cobie Durant, and Emmanuel Forbes playing.
Williams has remained the ultimate pro, making sure he's ready to roll when his number was called. However, just because Williams is a professional and is able to set his feelings aside in order to do his job at the highest level, he's still a human with human feelings playing an emotionally driven contact sport.
Essentially, from Williams' perspective, the Rams told him he's the fourth-best cornerback on the team. Come last Sunday, Williams made the critical pass break-up against Elic Ayomanor that swung momentum the way of the Rams. Williams is about to be a part of that rotation again. Let's see what happens.
Emmanuel Forbes will be tasked with stepping up
There is a reason the Rams started Forbes over Williams to begin the season, and whatever that reason is, it indicates the team has a plan for him. Forbes was fantastic with Witherspoon, but now Williams and Durant are in the rotation, Forbes may be asked to do more to make up Witherspoon's absence.
This week, the Rams play the Eagles, and Forbes' past performances against Philadelphia haven't been great. This is Emmanuel Forbes' moment. Will he take it?
The Rams' blitz designs will need to be adjusted
While Witherspoon is an above-average cornerback, his value comes from being tailor-made for the Rams' defense. Systems don't make players, but they shape their future, and despite being a nine-year veteran, Witherspoon has been hitting his peak over the last few years.
He's solid at blitzing, positions himself in the places he needs to be when he's dropping into coverage, and he understands route patterns. Without that knowledge, adjustments must be made.
