Former Rams Cornerback Hired as Alma Mater's Head Coach
For former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill, life after football consists of more football. Hill, a former star cornerback for the Oregon Ducks became another UDFA gem for the Los Angeles Rams back in 2015.
After stints during his rookie season with the Bengals and Patriots, Hill eventually caught on with the Rams, playing for the team from 2015-2020, helping them turn around what was a decade of bad football. Hill would play on the Rams again in 2022 before the ten-year NFL veteran took a new job following his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024.
According to the Ventura County Star's Joe Curley, Hill's alma mater St. Bonaventure has hired the former Ram to lead his old program into a new era.
"St. Bonaventure is hiring former Oregon and NFL cornerback Troy Hill as its new head football coach, wrote Curley. "Hill, a 2010 graduate, played for the Seraphs 2008 state championship team."
"This is where it all started for me," said Hill. "St. Bonaventure gave me the discipline, support, and faith to believe in something bigger than myself. I'm excited to give back by helping shape the next generation-not just as athletes, but as young men of character.”
“We're thrilled to welcome him home and look forward to the leadership and inspiration he will bring to our student-athletes,” said Principal Christina Castro.
It's unclear at this time if this marks the end of Hill's professional football career as NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater became the head coach at his alma mater, Miami Northwestern High School, leading them to a 12-2 record and a Class 3A Florida High School Athletic Association state title before returning to the NFL as a member of the Detroit Lions, serving as backup to former Rams QB Jared Goff.
Thus, there is a recent precedent of players entering coaching to then play in the same season.
Bridgewater did take snaps for the Lions, completing his only passing attempt before handing the ball off on a trick play that Jameson Williams took for a 61-yard rushing touchdown in the Lions' playoff loss to Washington.
Hill's venture into coaching is another example of players finding ways to contribute to their community while living fulfilling lives after the NFL, something some people who have never played the sport lack the knowledge to understand the difficulty of pulling off.
