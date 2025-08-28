Rams Make Reasons Behind Retaining Troy Reeder Clear
The Los Angeles Rams made the decision to keep four off-ball linebackers on their initial 53-man roster, retaining Nate Landman, Omar Speights, Shaun Dolac, and Troy Reeder. Reeder, a player Rams fans have been unsatisfied with for some time, remains a trusted player within the locker room and with the coaching staff.
So when the Rams decided to waive Pooh Paul Jr, their fifth-round pick, fans erupted in anger. Whether justified or not, here are the reasons why the Rams kept Reeder.
Pooh Paul Jr
It was never a question of Paul or Reeder. It was a question of Paul or Dolac, the two rookie linebackers. Dolac outplayed Paul, but more importantly, he's more versatile than Paul, assisting in all four phases of the game, something Sean McVay spoke about on Tuesday.
Dolac has the one ability every player needs, and that Paul did not possess and which was availability. Dolac has been a full participant throughout training camp and preseason, as far as I recall, he has attended every practice, and he proved that he can wear the green dot without issue, eliminating the one other skill Paul might have had over Dolac.
Paul was hurt and missed time throughout camp. To wrap up our coverage of Paul, it is this. It appears that even though Paul cleared waivers, the Rams did not value him enough to sign him to the practice squad. That about sums up the thought process on Paul.
Troy Reeder
For Reeder himself, he has the trust of the staff. He's a long-time player in this system, he won a Super Bowl with the franchise, and he contributes in a variety of ways on and off the field, as told by Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula on Wednesday.
“He's a guy that we can trust," stated Shula. "We’ve obviously got [Inside Linebacker Nate] Landman and [Inside Linebacker] Omar [Speights] as our top two guys, but if God forbid anything happened he's the guy that could just seamlessly go in. He has been in the system. I've been his linebacker coach a couple of different times and know him very well.
A guy that could seamlessly go in and then what he's done is he's taken some of these young guys off. He's taken a mentorship [role] and he’s thinking about getting into coaching and he's taken that role where he's almost the assistant linebacker's coach in the room as well and obviously the special teams captain. He's a very valuable piece for us and we're all happy to have him.”
That's why the Rams kept Reeder. They trust him, but they don't need him to start. That's it.
