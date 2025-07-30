The Good and Not So Good from Rams Training Camp
LOS ANGELES, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have wrapped up seven days of training camp so far as they prepare for a hard-hitting preseason, followed by a grueling regular season.
So what have we seen from the Rams so far? What is the good and the bad? We take a look at all of the good, plus the not-so-good through training camp.
The Good
Offensive Depth
The Los Angeles Rams have excellent depth and the reason we know that is many players considered rotation guys or backups have had opportunities to jump into starting positions and have excelled. Blake Corum, Jarquez Hunter, Jordan Whittington, and Konata Mumpfield have continued to impress while the entire tight end room has made plays up and down the field.
Even D.J. Humphries and Warren McClendon Jr have found their rhythm.
Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennet have been excellent, making smart decisions and precision throws.
The Defensive Front Seven
It can't be stated enough how big on an impact Nate Landman has been on this defense. He reads the game perfectly, he's in great position, and he creates turnovers. Poona Ford has been putting on his best Vince Wilfork impression on the inside while the usual names, the Jared Verse, Kobie Turners of the world play at a high and consistent level.
This team is built to stop the run.
Davante Adams
He's the dynamic the Rams never had with Cooper Kupp and if people thought the work Puka Nacua did with Kupp was impressive, wait until defenses have to adjust to a man who runs like a gazelle and catches like Jerry Rice coming right at them.
He's happy, he's respected and he might have found the home to end his illustrious career. While that is a few years down the line, the lessons he's shelling out will define the franchise for the next decade.
The Not So Good
Tutu Atwell
While it's easy to praise the offense, Atwell has been a concern. It's been near misses with him where the bll hits his hands but are unable to be corralled. It's not entirely his fault although there's a couple plays that are on him. He's giving great effort and a lot of those missed have come with him making a diving play on the football.
Keep in mind he was balling out in OTAs with Matthew Stafford but it is starting to feel like the same old, same old with Atwell again. A lack of oppertunitis, the team having him run routes to spots where it's hard to deliver the football, not targeting him close to the line of scrimmage. We have all watched this story for four years? It seems a re-run is in store for year five.
The offense in the red zone
The issues of last season continue to plague the team. While they were more effective running the ball inside the 20 yard line, the passing concepts, the plays and certain players are just not working in current use.
To be fair, Stafford hasn't been on the field and Adams hasn't been put in position to make those jump ball plays due to wanting to keep him healthy but this remains something to watch come preseason.
