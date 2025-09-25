Ram Digest

Rams Matthew Stafford Shares Hilarious Story About Referees

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback has experienced a lot of football moments in his life

Brock Vierra

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) drops back to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford took to the podium on Wednesday for his weekly press conference and during the course of his session, Stafford reflected on his career and his interactions with referees.

Stafford then launched into a story involving former NCAA Basketball and NFL referee Gene Steratore.

Stafford on Gene Steratore

Stafford was asked if he had a story that stands out when talking with referees during games.

“No, before the game most of the time it's pretty cordial," stated Stafford. "They're asking about my family or I'm asking about their past or if we've run into each other. He's not a ref anymore, but [Gene] Steratore was a hell of a time out there. He was an all-timer. He picked me up from getting hit on a scramble one time after a throw."

Matthew Stafford
"He was like, ‘Hell of a throw of Matty.’ I was like, ‘Thanks [laughter].’ He’s a good dude and you could communicate… that's my favorite, just guys that can communicate whether or not they understand we're in a heated battle just like they are. Sometimes I'm sure I come across a little bit more crass than I want to or aggressive and so I try to go right back to them afterwards and be like, ‘Hey man, I'm just trying to tell you what I saw,’ or whatever I thought. But most of those guys are great.”

Stafford would mention his approach to talking with refs.

“It depends," stated Stafford. "Sometimes I know the guys a little bit better than other guys that have been around for a little bit longer. Most of those guys are awesome and have good conversations, asking me about my family or some of these guys are from way back. I've been able to talk to them about a bunch of stuff, but  obviously in-game the communication is a little bit more football focused. But pregame there are usually a certain guys that want to chat up a little bit more and certain guys that don't, but happy to talk to them.”

Gene Steratore
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) talks with referee Gene Steratore during a review of a fourth quarter touchdown against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Steratore would retire from the NFL following his performance in Super Bowl LII before starting a new career in football as a rules analyst for CBS Sports. Steratore continues in that role till today, speaking into households across the world.

