Predicting Top Receiving Yards for Rams 2025 Offense
The Los Angeles Rams will be entering the start of training camp this month with championship aspirations for the first time since 2021, when they hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.
Head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead shook the roster up with the releases of veteran talents to make way for the next few draft classes that have shaped the current Rams roster to what it is today. With an exciting young defense and quality playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, Los Angeles is primed to compete for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
The Rams added veteran All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams this offseason through free agency, pairing him with the top league wideout, Puka Nacua, to form one of the better wide receiver tandems in the NFL. With the selection of Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson with their first pick, the Rams will have plenty of new faces on offense.
How will these new faces perform under McVay? I decided to continue my statistical predictions series with the pass-catchers of Los Angeles' offense. Let's dive in to see where I have the potential top-four Rams pass-catchers for the 2025 season.
Puka Nacua, third-year wide receiver
Stat prediction: 1,400-plus yards, eight touchdowns
The former fifth-round pick out of BYU has taken the NFL by storm with his sudden ascension to top-tier wideout status. Nacua missed time with injuries last season, but his 17-game average would've had him putting up career-high numbers in catches and receiving yards, a much better sophomore campaign compared to his already amazing rookie season. Nacua is the top pass-catcher in L.A., no questions asked.
Davante Adams, 12th-year wide receiver
Stat prediction: 1,000-plus yards, seven touchdowns
Adams has put up at least 1,000 yards in six of the last seven years as one of the NFL's best route runners and overall playmakers with the Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders, and New York Jets. I questioned in May whether Adams is still an elite playmaker, and in some areas of his game, he is, but Father Time catches up eventually. He makes him and Nacua a formidable one-two punch at wideout.
Terrance Ferguson, first-year tight end
Stat prediction: 600-plus yards, four touchdowns
This is a bold prediction of sorts, but I couldn't help but notice how excited the Rams were when they selected Ferguson in the second round in April. He will likely have a much bigger impact than some think he will have, emerging as one of the top young tight ends in football. Ferguson will likely see time both at in-line and as a big slot pass-catcher.
Tutu Atwell, fifth-year wide receiver
Stat prediction: 500-plus yards, three touchdowns
Atwell is the best fit in McVay's offense, especially with his potential role on the perimeter in the run game. However, he makes up for it with high-end explosiveness and speed despite zero scores in 2024. Atwell changes that in a contract year with a high yards-per-target percentage as the Rams top deep threat playmaker.
