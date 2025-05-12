Will Davante Adams Still Be an Elite Playmaker for Rams?
During their storied history, the Los Angeles Rams have had their fair share of high-end playmakers at wide receiver. Issac Bruce and Torry Holt were arguably the best wide receiver duo for the better part of two years. Cooper Kupp enjoyed a nice career in Los Angeles before being let go this offseason.
Now, the Rams feature two wide receivers that could be one of the best duos in the game, Puka Nacua and free agent signee Davante Adams, who has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL for the past five to seven years.
Since 2016, Adams has been one of the most feared players in the NFL. He was a part of the 2014 NFL Draft that featured many receivers who made an impact at the next level such as Mike Evans, Odell Beckham Jr., and Brandin Cooks. By the time he retires, Adams has an argument to be the best receiver form this draft, an impressive feat for a former second-round draft choice.
Adams remains a demon at the line of scrimmage with textbook releases variations and packages that allow him to create separation at a high level. He has never been the fastest receiver but his chunk plays have come from winning at the line quickly and having the elite ball skills and body control to make the tough catches look routine.
Now, he's entering his age-33 season at the tail-end of his career. He put up over 1,000 yards last season despite being traded early on to the New York Jets after two years and change with the Las Vegas Raiders. This offseason, he joins head coach Sean McVay in one of the most wide receiver-friendly offenses in the league to pair with Nacua.
The biggest question with Adams is simple: is he still an elite playmaker? Adams shows some signs of decline last season but still remained an effective piece of the offenses he played for. Having a better quarterback in Matthew Stafford should help with the consistency in production, but even the veteran passer has concerns pertaining to his age and health.
Adams has remained healthy for more of his career and it shouldn't be much of an issue. However, it is time to consider him as a quality, very good wide receiver at this period. He will be a reliable target in the passing game and should have numerous opportunities to produce even with Nacua opposite of him.
Yet, there is an argument that Nacua and at least 10-12 other receivers across the NFL are playing at a higher level, especially as the amount of high-end playmakers gets younger. Adams is no longer the premier target in an NFL offense, but will remain an ample one for at least the 2025 season, health permitting.
