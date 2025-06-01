Identifying Rams' 3 Biggest Weaknesses Ahead of 2025
The Los Angeles Rams are beginning their journey of the 2025 season with high expectations for immediate success after going deep in last year's playoffs. They're a team that could be poised to takeover as the one to beat in the NFC this season over the likes of the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions.
On this Rams team, it is increasingly harder to find a significant weakness on the roster. They've grown and developed their talent so well to the point where most of their position groups are sufficient or quality at best. However, there are always a few flaws that could be exposed throughout the season.
With that in mind, let's look at the three biggest weaknesses on Los Angeles' roster.
Slot Receiver
This is the one position I was hoping the Rams would make a serious change at but instead brought back Tutu Atwell on a one-year deal. This is fine if you want the explosive capabilities but it's not ideal to have a player like this with his frame as the team's starting slot, especially in an offense that runs a high amount of 11 personnel and needs them to block on the edge.
It seems like rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson could see some run as a big slot, but this is less than ideal for the Rams. At some point, the team will need to add another quality slot receiver. Maybe if Hunter Renfrow doesn't make the Panthers 53-man roster...
Linebacker
This has been a position Los Angeles has addressed through the later rounds of the draft and undrafted free agency. Omar Speights as a UDFA, Chris Paul was drafted in the fifth round this year and Shaun Dolac could be another UDFA emergence. However, it is still a position that lacks the talent at the moment to feel confident in seeing the Rams have a complete defense.
Some of the veteran talents like Troy Reeder and Nate Landman could be intriguing, but what the Rams truly lack is a game-changer at the position to transform this defensive unit. However, there is a possibility this room could be run by the first and second-year players by season's end.
Offensive Line depth
At first glance, the offensive line for Los Angeles looks like a good strength with some sufficient and quality starters across the formation, including a young Steve Avila at left guard and veteran right tackle Rob Havenstein. Their depth is a different story.
The team recently signed David Quessenberry and have second-year Beaux Limmer at center. Outside of that, there is not a lot of confidence in the rest of the group if one player goes down. It was surprising to see the Rams not select an offensive lineman in the draft, which could come back to bite them during the season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and weigh in on these weaknesses!
Please let us know your thoughts on these weaknesses when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.