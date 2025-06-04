3 Observations From Rams' OTAs Week Two
The Los Angeles Rams have been taking OTAs by the horn, flying to the football. After another solid session of iron sharpening iron, here's three takeaways from practice.
1. Terrance Ferguson is ready to take the TE1 role
Now don't get my words twisted as Tyler Higbee was solid on Tuesday, being an effective target for a multitude of quarterbacks but Ferguson made a play that simply dazzled. While covered by A.J. Green, Ferguson used his tools to find a window of space with the few blades of grass he had to make a spectacular touchdown catch, displaying his NFL level ability despite being a rookie.
While it was just one play, Ferguson displayed textbook fundamentals at the highest level, and it's clear he has his eyes on not just being the best Terrance Ferguson he can be but instead becoming the best tight end in the NFL. While he has a ways to go, he's making strides early.
2. Ty Hamilton is one to watch
First off, the entire defensive line got after it but it was Hamilton that impressed me. While it's hard to judge line play since the players are not in pads, it is evident that his ability to shoot the gap will translate to the NFL level but it was the fact that he simulated a tackle on a run play, diving to the ground in the same way he would during a game while not making contact in order to keep his teammate upright despite clearly being able to, that exemplified his abilities and body control.
3. Brennan Presley made play after play
Overall, it was a successful day for the Rams' wide receiver corps. However, despite strong performances from the entire room, especially by Tutu Atwell, who showed off a clear improvement to his craft, it was Brennan Presley that won the day.
Presley looked like a veteran out there, playing off his teammates, looking balls in. While we still need to see what he does when the Rams put the pads on, there's a reason he was prolific at Oklahoma State. Had Oklahoma State played the same way they did in 2023, Presley would've been drafted.
That could mean another gem for the Rams.
