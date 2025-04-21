Should Rams Target New UCLA QB Nico Iamaleava In Future?
College quarterback Nico Iamaleava finally has a new home after his NIL debacle at Tennessee, committing to the UCLA Bruins, returning to his home state as he continues his football journey.
Iamaleava spoke about his decision on social media.
"My journey at UT has come to an end,"Iamaleava wrote. "This decision was incredibly difficult, and truthfully, not something I expected to make this soon. But I trust God's timing, and I believe He's leading me where I need to be. Even though this chapter is ending, a new chapter has begun and I am committed to UCLA!"
By the time Iamaleava enters the NFL Draft, the Tennessee drama should be behind him and have no bearing on his NFL future unless his camp threatens to pull an Eli Manning.
Iamaleava could enter the NFL Draft as soon as 2026, but considering his career trajectory, he likely won't hit the draft until 2027.
Considering his potential coming out of high school and the opportunities in the Bruins offense, Iamaleava could be on a redemption tour in 2025.
He'll be operating a much more pro-style offense at UCLA under offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri, unlike the Josh Heupel offense in Tennessee, which doesn't use tight ends.
Iamaleava had a poor 2024 compared to the expectations once held for him. He did lead the Volunteers to the College Football Playoffs, but he was heavily assisted by running back Dylan Sampson and the Volunteers' defense.
Tennessee also had the worst wide receiver room in Heupel's tenure in Knoxville so there's give and take.
Considering the Rams have an in with UCLA through Quentin Lake, should the team hold off on drafting a quarterback in 2025 and wait until 2026?
Iamaleava isn't the only top prospect available, he's just the one that's in the vicinity of the Rams and is able to be scouted most thoroughly.
The Rams have other options like South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers, Oklahoma's John Mateer, Oregon's Dante Moore, and others. The 2025 quarterback class is expected to be a lot better than the 2024 class.
So, as long as any contract issues are behind him and Iamaleava takes a jump as a passer, should the Rams consider making him their quarterback of the future? Or at least holding off on acquiring a passer for one season?
The search for Matthew Stafford's successor takes another turn.
